German Museum Dismantles Damien Hirst Installation in Which Flies Die After PETA Complaint

The animal rights organization PETA has filed a complaint against the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg in Germany over a Damien Hirst installation in which hundreds of flies died. In response, the city’s veterinary office issued an oral warning to the museum, and the artwork has since been dismantled.

“We thought flies were not covered by the Animal Welfare Act,” Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg director Andreas Beitin told the Braunschweiger Zeitung.

The exhibition, “Power! Light!”, on view through Sunday, explores the ubiquitous presence of artificial light in modern life, in particular its negative impact on the environment. Hirst contributed his installation A Hundred Years. First exhibited in 1990, it is comprised of a glass display case partitioned in half.