Daniel Arsham Creates Fashion Label, Nobel Prize Goes for $103.5 M., and More: Morning Links for June 22, 2022

The Headlines

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS. Artist Daniel Arsham, a veteran of art-fashion collaborations, is launching his own fashion label, Business of Fashion reports. Named Objects IV Life, the company—a joint venture with brand accelerator Tomorrow—is releasing its first line today with Kith in Paris and online, and it consists of unisex workwear. In other art-fashion news, Cultured highlights Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s interest in Louis Kahn’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, and Harper’s Bazaar has a story on the late, great artist and designer Virgil Abloh, whose retrospective is about to open at the Brooklyn Museum.

AUCTION ACTION. Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned his Nobel Peace Prize at Heritage Auctions for $103.5 million; the proceeds are going to help refugees from Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports. The winning bidder was not identified. The first comic book to feature Wonder Woman, an All Star Comics issue from 1941, also just sold at Heritage, for $1.62 million, Hypebeast notes. And at a far lower price point: A 1747 cookbook that is said to have the first English recipes for curry is being offered through London’s Forum Auctions with a $5,000 estimate, per Newsweek.

The Digest

Artist Thomas J Price got the profile treatment from Ferren Gipson. Today Price will unveil two sculptures in London that honor the Windrush generation—immigrants from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971. [Financial Times]

Speaking of monuments in the United Kingdom, a bronze statue by Ian Wolter commemorating the Kindertransport—the evacuation of some 10,000 children, most of them Jewish, from Germany to the U.K. beginning in 1938—will be unveiled in Harwich in September. [BBC News]

South African artist William Kentridge said that the U.K. should work to address its colonial-era monuments. “The question should be: ‘How do we deal with our blighted past?’ rather than defending it and saying it was nothing but a heroic history,” he said. [The Art Newspaper]

Photographer Mary McCartney has partnered with Gagosian director Georgina Cohen to present a show of McCartney’s work at Château La Coste in Provence, France. “I hope the viewer can see a picture of a tree and feel the breeze, almost like they are stepping into it,” the artist said. [AnOther]

To mark its 40th anniversary, the venturesome U.K. music magazine the Wire has made its entire archive free until the start of Monday in the British Isles. [The Wire via @alexmarshall81/Twitter]

CBC took a look at the work of two Indigenous-led firms, Two Row Architect and Smoke Architecture. [CBC]

The Kicker

DIFFERENCE AND REPETITION. If you have not read artist Takashi Murakami’s essay for the New York Times “Big Ideas” series, which ran a few days ago, give it a click. We won’t spoil his entire thesis here, but Murakami describes two experiences—one with a Jeff Koons sculpture, the other with a premium coffee—and explains how his opinion of them shifted with a bit more knowledge. Here he is on his second sip of that cup of joe: “I drank again. Then and there, my consciousness click-clacked and restructured itself. I have never had such delicious coffee, I remember thinking.” [NYT]