Daniel Libeskind Will Redesign Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, Art Enters Chernobyl, and More: Morning Links from May 5, 2021

The Headlines

ARCHITECT DANIEL LIBESKIND HAS BEEN SELECTED to redesign the campus of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 were killed by a gunman in 2018, the New York Times reports. Libeskind, whose projects have included the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the Denver Art Museum, was selected unanimously by Tree of Life’s board. His plan calls for tearing down part of its main building to provide space for the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, a memorial site, and a venue for the study of hatred, according to the Religion News Service. The architect’s parents were Holocaust survivors, and he was born in 1946 in a homeless shelter in Poland. Recalling his arrival in the United States in the late ’50s with his family, he said that “we felt an air of freedom as Jews in this country. That is why this project is not simply about ‘Never Again.’ ”

THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED BROOKLYN HOME for collector Lonti Ebers’s Amant Foundation will open in June. Ebers told ARTnews in 2018 of her plans, “It’s not about having a collection space—I want to focus on the artists.” And so the SO-IL-designed building in Bushwick includes both a gallery component and space for artist residencies, plus a bookstore, a cafe, and offices. It came in at “over $35 million, probably closer to $40 million,” the Museum of Modern Art trustee and ARTnews Top 200 Collector told Bloomberg. “It was not inexpensive.” Its artistic director is Ruth Estévez, a co-curator of the upcoming São Paulo Biennial. Ebers “gave total freedom on deciding the programming, and that’s a luxury these days,” she told the New York Times.

The Digest

Frieze New York opens to invited guests today at the Shed—the first major art fair to run in the United States in more than a year. Maximilíano Durón has a preview of the event, which is paying tribute to the Vision & Justice Project. Check ARTnews for updates from the aisles. [ARTnews]

The artist Otis Houston, who made his name by performing along the Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive in Harlem, will be showing his text works and sculptures at Frieze, which runs through Sunday. [The New York Times]

Goodman Gallery, which has locations in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and London, is the latest gallery to open up shop in the Hamptons. Later this month, it will start a seasonal branch in East Hampton, New York, with veteran dealer Denis Gardarin at the helm. [The Art Newspaper]

A $60.5 million exhibition venue opens this week as part of the Home of the Arts (Hota, for short) in Gold Coast, Australia. [The Guardian]

The art platform New Scenario staged a show in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine with work by some 40 artists. Documentation is available online. [ArtAsiaPacific]

The storied art critic Barbara Rose, who died late last year, has been memorialized by artists and fellow writers in a tribute section of the latest Brooklyn Rail. Sculptor Mark di Suvero, for one, recalled a pivotal conversation on a stormy evening aboard his “little dinghy” in Venice, “as the tempestuous waves licked at the gunwales.” [Brooklyn Rail]

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing two artworks—one an Andy Warhol lithograph—from the unlocked trunk of a Porsche parked in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. [New York Post]

The Kicker

SURE, MAYBE YOU HAVE ENJOYED A BOTTLE OF 2000 PÉTRUS. But have you ever enjoyed a bottle of 2000 Pétrus that has spent 14 months abroad the International Space Station? Christie’s is offering just that for sale, with a price tag of around $1 million, the Associated Press reports. The wine’s extraterrestrial adventure, apparently as part of some science experiments, is a long story, but the important thing to know is that wine experts determined this juice is “slightly softer and more aromatic” than 2000 Pétrus that remained earthbound. (A dozen bottles went to the ISS, making the taste test possible.) “It’s very encouraging that it was delicious on return to Earth,” Tim Tiptree, Christie’s international director for wine and spirits, said. [AP]

