Public Art Fund’s Daniel S. Palmer Named Chief Curator of SCAD Art Museum

Moving from a string of high-profile curatorial positions in New York to a significant teaching museum down South, Daniel S. Palmer has been appointed as the next chief curator of the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia.

Most recently, Palmer was a curator at New York’s Public Art Fund, which he joined in 2016. While he there, he oversaw exhibitions and major commissions for artists such as Melvin Edwards, Awol Erizku, Carmen Herrera, Harold Ancart, Tony Oursler, and Liz Glynn.

He previously worked as a curator at the Jewish Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, and has written for publications including the New York Times, Mousse, Kaleidoscope, and ARTnews. (His 2016 ARTnews essay titled “Go Pro: The Hyper-Professionalization of the Emerging Artist” proved prescient in ways revealing themselves still.)

Palmer’s move coincides with the 10th anniversary of the museum at the Savannah College of Art and Design. In a statement, Kari Herrin, executive director of SCAD museums and exhibitions, said, “Daniel Palmer is a prolific curator who brings to SCAD MOA a wealth of knowledge and experience and a dedication to representation, amplifying the voices and impact of international artists. As we usher in an exciting second decade, Daniel will be an inspiring curatorial and programming leader who will move the museum forward with vision and tenacity.”

Palmer, for his part, said, “It’s an honor to continue this dynamic institution’s mission of bringing emerging and eminent artists to inspire students and the community at a pioneering university like SCAD. I look forward to leading the museum’s superb team as we encourage creativity and spark dialogue in idyllic Savannah.”