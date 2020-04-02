David Driskell Dead at 89, Sotheby’s Furloughs Employees, and More: Morning Links from April 2, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

David C. Driskell, whose scholarship centered African-American art history and who changed the discipline forever, has died at 89. [ARTnews]

Peter Beard, who is known for his mixed-media collages of nature photographs, is currently missing. Beard has dementia and was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Montauk. [The New York Times]

Coronavirus’s Impact

Kelly Crow reports that Sotheby’s will furlough around 200 employees and cut pay by 20 percent for those not furloughed. [The Wall Street Journal]

After laying off 97 part-time employees, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles said all 69 full-time staff would be furloughed or receive significant pay cuts. [Los Angeles Times]

A temporary mortuary will be built at the Irish Museum of Modern Art as the “country prepares Public Health facilities to deal with Covid-19.” [The Art Newspaper]

Artists

Daniel Lind-Ramos, a breakout star of the 2019 Whitney Biennial, had just opened his first New York solo show before coronavirus shut the city down. He turned to drawing in notebooks. [The New York Times]

Critic Jonathan Jones waxes poetics on “how David Hockney depicted a spring for self-isolationists.” [The Guardian]

Di Donna Galleries in New York has created an online viewing room to showcase the work of postwar painter Maria Helena Vieira da Silva. [Art Market Monitor]

Virtual Museums

Michael Kimmelman gives readers a virtual walking tour of New York’s Museum Mile. [The New York Times]

The Museums Sheffield in England present “the great British art quiz” as a way to explore their collection online. [The Guardian]