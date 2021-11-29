David Zwirner Appoints Lihua Tung as Hong Kong Director

David Zwirner gallery has appointed Lihua Tung as director of its Hong Kong location. Tung joins the mega-gallery enterprise from Phillips auction house in Hong Kong, where she served as senior director and senior specialist of 20th-century and contemporary art. Prior to joining Phillips in February 2020, she held contemporary art specialist roles at Christie’s in Hong Kong and Taiwan between 2007 and 2018.

In her new role, she will help to expand Zwirner’s exhibition and fair programming across Asia alongside Leo Xu, the gallery’s senior director in Hong Kong. She will also work on primary and secondary market sales.

“Lihua was instrumental at Phillips, and for over a decade at Christie’s, with bringing Western artists to an Asian audience. I am excited for her to join Leo, who has been successfully doing the same thing for our artists since we opened our Hong Kong gallery in 2018,” David Zwirner said in a statement. The dealer opened his Hong Kong outpost, his only location across Asia, in January 2018. Since opening three years ago, the space has presented more than 20 exhibitions and has brought its roster of artists to fairs in the region such as Art Basel Hong Kong, Art021 and West Bund in Shanghai, JingArt in Beijing, and Taipei Dangdai in Taipei.

In a statement, Leo Xu said, “Lihua is one of the colleagues from Asia’s auction world whom I’ve always respected for her professionalism and knowledge of the secondary market and her commitment to local clients. I trust her expertise in postwar and contemporary art and her knowledge of the Taiwan market, which will complement what we have been doing in Hong Kong, and will make an invaluable contribution to our development and programming in the region.”