David Zwirner Creates Consignment Tool, Artist Michael Armitage to Design £1 Coin, and More: Morning Links for May 12, 2022

The Headlines

CLICK AND SELL. Dealer David Zwirner has created a new tool that allows people to submit photos of work to his gallery (via phone or computer) for potential resale, Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. This is the latest tech innovation from Zwirner, which also runs an online selling platform, called Platform, that presents work from smaller galleries. If you need some quality garden work in New York, the gallerist may be able to help you there, too. At Curbed, Zwirner spoke about the work of landscape designer Christy Dailey, who was involved with the roof gardens of his 20th Street gallery in Manhattan as well as the gardens at his family’s townhouse. Dailey, he said, planted everything “in such a way that each season has a distinct quality—my favorite being early fall, when the plants are mature, tall, and a bit wild.”

ALL’S FAIR. Vogue has a dispatch from the small but mighty Marfa Invitational, which just ran in the Texas town that Donald Judd made famous. Amid the action, designer Cynthia Rowley even did a fashion show with “comely local cowgirls on horseback,” Alessandra Codinha reports. Meanwhile, the Korea Herald previewed the Art Busan fair, which brings 133 galleries to that South Korean port city through this weekend. It notes that the enterprise just parted ways its CEO since 2020, Byun Won-kyung, saying in a statement that it “could not maintain the relationship.” In other fair news, Frieze New York arrives next week (watch this space!), and the grand dame of the scene, Art Basel, will be welcoming all-comers to Switzerland next month.

The Digest

Here is a commission—and an honor—that an artist does not get every day: Michael Armitage has been tapped to design a new £1 coin. It will begin circulating in 2023. [Press Release and Artnet News]

Dealer Larry Gagosian is not talking about his purchase of the $195 million Warhol this week at Christie’s, but his gallery’s chief operating officer, Andrew Fabricant, did cover a wide range of topics with WWD, like fashion, Basquiat, the Chinese art market, and more. Art “has always been a very good hedge against inflation,” he said. [WWD]

Archaeologists working near Stonehenge in England have identified hunting pits that date back more than 10,000 years—one is said to be the largest ever discovered in northwest Europe. The find indicates that the area was “a special place for hunter-gatherer communities thousands of years before the first stones were erected,” one researcher said. [BBC News]

You can’t stop him. You can’t even hope to contain him. Nobel laureate, musician, and artist Bob Dylan has just unveiled the largest sculpture of his career. Weighing in at seven tons of iron, it depicts a railway car, and can be enjoyed at the Château La Coste in Provence, France. [The Guardian]

A boat that musician and collector David Bowie commissioned from Benetti in 1974 is currently listed for sale for the equivalent of about $5.1 million. Measuring some 128 feet long, it has been refitted a few times, sports a new teak deck, and goes by the name El Caran. [Boat International via Architectural Digest]

Mark your calendars, and book your tickets (they’re free): The Madison Avenue Spring Gallery Walk, which is presented by ARTnews, is on tap for this Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of New York’s leading galleries are participating, like Acquavella, Skarstedt, and Zwirner. [Madison Avenue BID]

The Kicker

OH BROTHER! Artist Jake Chapman, who rocketed to stardom while making with this work brother, Dinos, in the 1990s as part of the Young British Artists, has a solo show up in London right now, and chatted with critic Jonathan Jones in the Guardian about why the siblings are no longer working together . “It was never a love-in,” he said. “It was always tinged with a certain seething disdain for each other so I guess at some point that reached critical mass, and we decided to go our separate ways.” Yikes! Fans of the pair’s mischievous art need not worry, though. Jones writes of Jake’s solo show: “Gleeful bad taste is everywhere.” [The Guardian]