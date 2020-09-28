David Zwirner Hires Ebony L. Haynes to Lead New Gallery and More: Morning Links from September 28, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Museums & Galleries

As fallout from the dismissal of Montreal Museum of Fine Arts director Nathalie Bondil continues, the culture minister of Quebec plans to make changes in the administration of the institution. [The Art Newspaper]

In case you missed it, here’s a guide to the Bondil controversy at the MMFA. [ARTnews]

David Zwirner has hired gallerist Ebony L. Haynes, who has worked as a director at Martos Gallery in New York, to run a new space in Manhattan. According to the New York Times, Haynes intends to employ an all-Black staff at the gallery, which will open next year. [The New York Times]

Marla Berns, longtime director of UCLA’s Fowler Museum, will retire from her post at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. [Los Angeles Times]

The Market

Christie’s has revealed a group of leading lots for its modern and contemporary evening sale on October 6. Among the pieces in the sale is Cy Twombly’s 1969 painting Untitled (Bolsena), which reportedly comes from the collection of billionaire Ron Perelman and is estimated between $35 million and $50 million. [Art Market Monitor]

An ancient Sumerian plaque that was offered for sale by an online auctioneer in 2019 will be returned to Iraq. A British Museum curator had noted its presence in the sale and informed police that it had likely been looted. [The Guardian]

Cowan’s auction house in Cincinnati has repatriated a wooden statue to the Zuni Pueblo of New Mexico. [The Art Newspaper]

Art & Artists

Jason Farago writes on the enduring power of a self-portrait created by Albrecht Dürer in 1500: “What those eyes express is a new kind of lucidity. They’re the eyes of an artist who not only knows how to depict himself, but who considers himself worthy of being depicted.” [The New York Times]

Here’s a look at how some artists—including Johanna Goodman, Collier Schorr, and Lorna Simpson—are exploring new frontiers in the medium of collage. [Financial Times]

Painter and mixed-media artist Marcus Jansen discusses a new work titled Behind Walls #1, which the artist was inspired to create “to respond to the division of humanity, whether symbolic or physical, based on belief systems.” [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]