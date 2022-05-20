David Zwirner Faces Further Roadblocks in Planned Hamptons Artist Retreat

28 October 2021, US, New York: German star gallerist David Zwirner speaks at his gallery "52 Walker". Zwirner has opened another exhibition space in New York. The gallery "52 Walker" opened in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca district on Thursday with an exhibition by artist Kandis Williams. Photo by: Christina Horsten/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Hamptons is a battleground of epic proportions: the world’s rich fight to develop the highly sought after land of the East End while planning boards raise infrastructural and environmental concerns, creating bureaucratic stalemates. David Zwirner, the owner of the mega-gallery of the same name, has found himself caught in throes of this very problem as he attempts to set up an artist’s residency next to his home in Montauk.

As documented by the East Hampton Star, the Planning Department has some issues with his project. Zwirner hoped to build some 17 cottages, to be known as the Bridgeford Cottages, on the shore of Lake Montauk which he would offer to artists at a subsidized cost. He is aiming to construct those cottages within the next two years.

As the cottages abut Zwirner’s estate, the Planning Department was initially worried about zoning issues. The cottages would be zoned as a commercial space, but if the invited artists crossed the line into the residential zoning of the Zwirner home, perhaps to use the pool, things would get awfully muddled, at least by the standards of zoning.

But it seems now that the issue is not so much who uses the pool but rather the environmental health of the lake, which already suffers from pollution. A deteriorating bulkhead is currently in place. The Planning Department would like to see it either completely removed, so as to let the natural shoreline emerge, or to have it rebuilt, so the rotting debris doesn’t continue to filter into the lake.

The Zwirners, it would seem, would like it to remain in its current, slightly dilapidated condition.

“Not doing anything about the structures along the shoreline is a big deal to me,” said Louis Cortese, a board member in a Planning Meeting a Star reporter attended. “I would not recommend approval unless that item is taken care of.”