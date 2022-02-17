David Zwirner Joins Growing Mass of Blue-Chip Galleries Expanding to L.A.

Confirming a plan that had been rumored, David Zwirner gallery said on Thursday evening that it would add a Los Angeles space to its empire. It is the latest blue-chip dealership to announce plans to expand to the city as the international art world flocks there for Frieze week.

David Zwirner, which currently has spaces in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, recently hired the Los Angeles–based Alexandra Tuttle to be a senior director, hinting that expansion to the city was soon to come. With the new announcement, four of the world’s biggest galleries—Gagosian, David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace—will have a physical presence in L.A. Pace recently revealed plans earlier this month to merge with Kayne Griffin, an L.A. stalwart whose space will now become a Pace gallery with its founders, Bill Griffin and Maggie Kayne, remaining as managing partners. Gagosian has operated in the city since 1995, and Hauser & Wirth has been there since 2015, adding a second space in West Hollywood last year.

Tuttle and Robert Goff, a David Zwirner senior director, will lead the new L.A. enterprise together. The 15,000-square-foot gallery will be located in East Hollywood in a three-story building to be designed by Selldorf Architects. As part of the project, Zwirner will renovate two structures that formerly functioned as Hollywood prop shops to be used “primarily for exhibitions and programming” as well as an outdoor space and sculpture garden, according to an announcement. The spaces are due to open in January 2023.

David Zwirner, the gallery’s founder, said in a statement, “We have seen our audience in Los Angeles and on the West Coast as a whole grow exponentially in recent years, so I feel our timing is right. I love our new location on Western Avenue, right under the Hollywood sign and in the center of Los Angeles, close to our colleagues and the major museums. Once finished, our three adjacent but independent spaces will give us the flexibility for innovative programming, something I am especially excited for.”

The gallery’s plans follow a series of similar announcements from enterprises such as Lisson, the Hole, Sargent’s Daughters, and Sean Kelly.