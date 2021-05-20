Zwirner Goes Big Online, the Broad Reopens with Basquiat Display, and More: Morning Links from May 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

BLUE-CHIP DEALER DAVID ZWIRNER IS ROLLING OUT A NEW VERSION of his online-sales partnership program, Platform, today, and the New York Times has the story. First launched during the pandemic, Platform will now offer 100 works each month from around a dozen galleries with a click-to-buy model. Prices will max out at $50,000, and Zwirner will take a 20-percent cut of the participants’ sales. Galleries like Bridget Donahue, Night Gallery, and Bortolami are on board. Rival Larry Gagosian called it “a little bit of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. My advice to smaller galleries would be preserve your own identity and brand.” Zwirner’s position is that he’s helping artists and fellow dealers reach a wider audience, including people who do not visit galleries and art fairs.

WHILE SOME COUNTRIES ARE RETURNING TO A KIND OF NORMALITY, it is far from clear when the giant, bustling art fairs of yesteryear will return in their full form. After a series of delays, the grand TEFAF in Maastricht, the Netherlands, said that it will not run in September , as it had planned. Instead, it will hold an online fair from September 9 to 13, and aim to return in 2022 in its usual March slot. The fair typically hosts more than 250 dealers from around the world who specialize in everything from antiquities to contemporary work. Now all eyes are on Art Basel, which has said it will stage its annual fair in Switzerland beginning September 21.

The Digest

The National Gallery in London and the Barber Institute of Fine Arts in Birmingham, England, have accepted an 1899 Lovis Corinth portrait through a program that allows cultural donations to offset inheritance taxes. The work depicts a German doctor who went on to resist the Nazis. [The Guardian]

When the Broad reopens in Los Angeles next week, all 13 of its works by Jean-Michel Basquiat will be on view together for the first time. [The New York Times]

The inventive sculptor Nicholas Pope, who represented Britain at the 1980 Venice Biennale, but whose profile faded after an illness in the 1980s impaired his ability to work, is having a moment, with three simultaneous shows on view. [The Spectator]

A Romanian politician said he will pursue a lawsuit against the heir of sculptor Constantin Brancusi with the aim of allowing the city of Targu Jiu, Romania, to freely reproduce images of famed works by the artist that are on view there. The pieces are currently covered in the country by copyright, which will not expire until 2028. The politician argues they should already be in the public domain. [The Art Newspaper]

Eighty pages of artist Louise Bourgeois’s writing, which she made in response to her psychoanalysis sessions over many decades, are currently included in a show at the Jewish Museum in New York titled “Louise Bourgeois, Freud’s Daughter.” [The New York Times]

A long-unavailable 1981 documentary about the Works Progress Administration, the federal program that employed artists during the Great Depression, has been digitized and will be available for streaming starting on Friday. Director Orson Welles provided the voiceover for the film, which was made for German television. [The Guardian]

Curator and Gagosian director Antwaun Sargent, who guest-edited the current issue of Art in America, highlighted some of his favorite New York art institutions for AnOther, including the High Line and Performance Space New York. [AnOther]

The Kicker

HALO, AN INSTALLATION OF LIGHT AND SOUND by artists Ruth Jarman and Joe Gerhardt that is now on view in Brighton, England, aims to capture what it would have been like to be inside the Big Bang. It has made some scientists cry, the Guardian reports. “For me, this is the first time I have sensed the scientific beauty I experience in my career in artistic form,” the physicist Antonella De Santo said. As it happens, strong physical reactions to artwork—Stendhal Syndrome —are a hot topic right now, inspiring recent stories in Apollo and Town & Country.

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you tomorrow.