Australian Art Dealer Tim Klingender Dies at 59, Brazilian Art Paradise Inhotim Adds Yayoi Kusama Gallery, and More: Morning Links for July 21, 2023

The Headlines

TIM KLINGENDER, a key art dealer in Australia specializing in Indigenous art, was found dead on Thursday “following a suspected boating accident,” the Sydney Morning Herald reports. He was 59. Klingender had decades of experience in the art world, working for Sotheby’s for more than 20 years, operating a gallery under his own name, and acting as a consultant for Bonhams. “No one cared more about the strength and direction of Indigenous art,” the Melbourne-area dealer Scott Livesey told the Morning Herald. In recent years, Klingender had organized Aboriginal art auctions with Sotheby’s in London and New York that had helped to raise the profile of the field.

THE BIG SHOW. For the second time, Nigeria will mount a national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Its plan for the 2024 edition of the event, which is on the calendar for April, will involve a star-studded exhibition of nine Nigerian and Nigerian diasporic artists, including Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Yinka Shonibare, and Precious Okoyomon. The Edo Museum of West African Art, which is being planned in Benin City, Nigeria, is organizing the event. (The museum will host an expanded version of the show in 2025.) The exhibition, titled “Nigeria Imaginary,” will be held in a palazzo in the Dorsoduro neighborhood of the Floating City, near the Gallerie dell’Accademia. Nigeria first participated in the biennale in 2017.

The Digest

A plan by the South Korean government to build a Seoul museum for the 23,000 objects donated by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee was endorsed by a feasibility study. Construction on the building is set to run through 2028. [Yonhap News]

The Instituto Inhotim—the grand outdoor art center cofounded by collector Bernardo Paz in Brumadinho, Brazila—has opened a space devoted to Yayoi Kusama. Inhotim’s 20th permanent gallery, it features two of her works, and was designed by architects Fernando Maculan and Maria Paz. [ArtDaily and e-flux]

It took 24 years, but restoration work is complete on a set of thirteen 16th-century tapestries at Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire, England. It was the longest conservation project in National Trust history, and costed £1.7 million (about $2.19 million). The unveiling “has been quite emotional,” one veteran of the effort said. [The Guardian]

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation announced the 93 artists and groups receiving a total of about $2.66 million in its 2022–23 grant cycle. They include Anna-Sophie Berger, Sara VanDerBeek, Chuck Webster, Oliver Lee Jackson (who won the organization’s lifetime achievement award), and SculptureCenter. [Press Release and Artforum]

The Broad in Los Angeles hired Elyse Mallouk as chief strategy officer for audience and community, a newly created role, and Eva Seta as director of marketing and communications. Seta was at the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. for a decade; Mallouk was VIP of brand strategy at Kickstarter. [Flaunt]

If you are in New York City and seeking a little getaway, Upstate Art Weekend is this weekend, with “more than 100 participants across 10 New York counties,” Will Heinrich reports. Among the offerings is the booth-free NADA Foreland fair in the village of Catskill. [The New York Times]

The Kicker

DREAM HOUSE. With the Greta Gerwig–helmed film Barbie now in theaters, Cultured magazine asked 10 major artists, including Laurie Simmons (who’s something of a doll expert), Martine Gutierrez, and Mira Dancy, to sound off on Barbie. The outlet also asked them the attributes of their “ideal dollhouse.” Mariko Mori wants “a large walk-in closet with outfits from every fashion moment since the 1950s,” Gutierrez imagines “an ancient faux-stone temple” with “a secret doorway to a bathhouse,” and Aura Rosenberg said, “My ideal dollhouse would have a sauna. I like saunas.” Hear, hear! [Cultured]