Dia Chelsea to Open in April, Monolith Mystery Deepens, and More: Morning Links from December 7, 2020

News

Artist Tania Bruguera was detained in Cuba last Friday amid protests over artistic freedom. [ARTnews]

Following an extensive renovation and expansion effort, Dia Chelsea in New York will reopen to the public in April 2021 with an exhibition of work by Lucy Raven. Admission to the institution will be free. [The New York Times]

The Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, California, is engaged in an “unprecedented bulk-removal of works” from its collection, Christopher Knight writes. [Los Angeles Times]

Taipei Fine Arts Museum director Ping Lin is stepping down. Her resignation amid controversy a work on display that addresses Taiwan’s attempts to gain international recognition. The museum has said she is leaving because she was approaching retirement age. [ArtAsiaPacific]

R.I.P.

Painter Jackie Saccoccio, who is known for her vibrant abstractions, has died at age 56. [ARTnews]

Artist and educator Suh Se Ok, a pioneering figure in South Korea’s contemporary art scene, has died at 91. [ARTnews]

Monolith Mania

Amid widespread fascination with the monolith that appeared in Utah’s desert in recent weeks, a sculpture atop a mountain Germany has disappeared and been replaced with a replica. [The New York Times]

Meanwhile, an artist collective named the Most Famous Artist has taken credit for the Utah monolith. [The New York Post]

The Market

Christie’s modern and contemporary evening sales in Hong Kong achieved $132 million, with a Sanyu painting bringing in $22 million. [Art Market Monitor]

Christie’s and Sotheby’s have been subpoenaed by prosecutors in the Virgin Islands to provide information related to Jeffrey Epstein’s art collection and purchases of artworks. [OK! Magazine]

These are the rich millennials shaking up China’s art market. [South China Morning Post]

Sebastian Smee and Peggy McGlone look back on the Baltimore Museum of Art’s deaccessioning plan, which would have initially seen $65 million in art from its collection head to auction. [The Washington Post]

Art & Artists

Here’s an interview with Titus Kaphar, who is currently showing new paintings depicting Black mothers in an exhibition at Gagosian in New York. “The project’s reflecting things that have been happening in our community for generations,” the artist said. [CBS News]

An exhibition of prints by Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, and David Alfaro Siqueiros is on view at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas. Susan Stamberg writes that the three artists “fought tyranny through their art.” [NPR]

Allison Janae Hamilton will show an immersive video installation about climate change, titled Waters of a Lower Register, at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York from December 16 to 20. [The New York Times]

An artwork featuring the faces of 4,000 French police officers that had been pulled from an exhibition at the art school Le Fresnoy by France’s interior minister will debut at a gallery exhibition in Berlin. The piece was created by Italian artist and activist Paolo Cirio. [The Art Newspaper]