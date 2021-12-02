Dia Art Foundation Names Humberto Moro as Deputy Director of Program

The Dia Art Foundation has named Humberto Moro as its next deputy director of program, a new position to oversee all elements of programming for the organization based in New York and active in satellite locations including the Hudson Valley, New Mexico, Utah, and Germany. Moro has previously worked as deputy director and senior curator at Museo Tamayo in Mexico City and as an adjunct curator at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. He also recently completed a Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship that included a residency at Dia.

In a statement, Dia director Jessica Morgan said, “As we look to tell a more comprehensive and inclusive narrative of the period of art history Dia has historically been focused on—the 1960s and ’70s—as well as extending this thread through our contemporary commissioning program, publications, and public engagement, Moro’s expertise will be vital. In this newly created role, Moro will be a thought leader, overseeing all programmatic aspects of the institution. His voice will be crucial in guiding Dia’s uniquely artist-centric, experimental ethos.”

As it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024, Dia has worked in recent years to expand its purview within and beyond the Minimalism and Land art movements with which it has been most closely associated since its founding. Numerous exhibitions at Dia:Beacon in upstate New York have included surveys of work by women as well as artists of color. And programming of different kinds there and at Dia’s core location in New York City’s Chelsea gallery district have engaged contemporary artists, writers, and thinkers working in different disciplines.

At Museo Tamayo, Moro’s credits include work on “OTRXS MUNDXS,” a survey of artists working in Mexico City, and the museum’s 40th anniversary survey “Beyond the Trees” opening next week. At SCAD, he worked on shows focused on Elizabeth Catlett and Frederick Douglass as well as female Latin American artists and others including Isaac Julien and Katharina Grosse. He also worked as a curator for a time at the Park Avenue Armory.

In a statement, Moro, who will begin his new role early next year, said, “I am delighted to join Dia, a trailblazing institution which has led the conversation on notions of site specificity, temporality, scale, preservation, and the artist-centric model, all of which are critical as we rethink today’s cultural institutions. It is inspiring to see how Dia has been actively reshaping its mission and values, and as I think about our collective future, I am excited to help propel the foundation’s exhibitions, publications, and public programs to be even more accessible, diverse, and meaningful to all the different communities we serve.”