Diante Singley Wins Frieze Los Angeles’s $10,000 Film Award

Diante Singley has taken this year’s Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, which recognizes an artist in the fair’s film section that this year is being hosted on Frieze’s website. Facilitated in collaboration with Ghetto Film School and Endeavor Content, a division of a similarly named holding company that has a majority stake in Frieze, the award comes with $10,000.

Singley was recognized for his film Greyhound, which focuses on a young Black man who is bidding goodbye to his community ahead of starting school at Stanford University. Singley was selected by a jury that included Christine Y. Kim, a curator-at-large at Tate Modern; artist Kehinde Wiley; Sharese Bullock-Bailey, chief strategy and partnership officer at Ghetto Film School, which aims to cultivate young directors and writers, with a specific focus on budding filmmakers of color; and Claudio de Sanctis, head of international private banking at Deutsche Bank.

Adham Elnashai was given an audience award for his film Rahma, which centers around a young Egyptian woman in Los Angeles navigating multiple sets of cultural mores.

“I want to send my congratulations to each and every one of this year’s fellows, who produced a selection of moving and inspiring short films of which they can all be very proud,” de Sanctis said in a statement.

Frieze Los Angeles, which runs through Sunday, has booths by around 100 exhibitors, some of whom reported strong sales during the fair’s first two days. As with past editions, the fair has lured in not just international dealers and art-world elite, but also Hollywood stars, among them Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, and more.