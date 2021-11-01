80 Years in the Making, Diego Rivera’s ‘City of the Arts’ Opens in Mexico City

Diego Rivera’s dream of an urban oasis of traditional Mexican art has finally been realized 80 years after its conception. Dubbed “the City of Arts,” the 13-building complex opened this weekend at the Anahuacalli Museum. With around 64,600 square feet of gardens, workshops, and performance and exhibition spaces to form the micro museum-city, it is located in the Mexico City neighborhood of Coyoacán, according to a report in the Latin American edition of the newspaper El País. In a manifesto written between 1945 and 1950, Rivera wrote that the City of Arts would unite “the school and academy artist with the potter, with the weaver, with the basketmaker, with the stonemason, with everything that is a pure and high expression of the people of Mexico.” But the artist died in 1957 before plans for the first project, the Anahuacalli Museum, were completed. In 1963, Rivera’s daughter, Ruth Rivera Marín, worked with architects Juan O’Gorman and Heriberto Pagelson to execute her father’s vision for a Tenochtitlan-style “temple” to house 2,000 pieces of his collection of pre-Hispanic art, now the Anahuacalli Museum. With a name meaning “house surrounded by water” in Nahuatl, the language of the Aztec people, Anahuacalli borrowed design elements from ancient Mesoamerican pyramids and prewar American architecture.

Rivera envisioned Anahuacalli as just one piece—a community center of sorts—in his City of the Arts, which is primarily constructed from the dark volcanic rock prevalent in the area due to the eruption of the Xitle volcano. The latest project was realized by the father-son architect duo Mauricio and Manuel Rocha, whose firm Taller de Arquitectura won the bid for the expansion of the museum. The team closely hewed to Rivera’s original design, which sought to respect the natural environment. The new complex rises and falls with the uneven terrain, giving it “a very special character and great beauty,” per Rivera’s manifesto.