Scientists Are Creating a Digital Version of Venice and More: Morning Links from September 14, 2020

News

A group of scientists is working to create a detailed digital iteration of the city of Venice as a means to track rising water levels threatening its existence. [The Art Newspaper]

The National Portrait Gallery in London has organized a digital exhibition of 100 photos of life in lockdown in the United Kingdom. The pieces included in the presentation were selected from over 31,000 submissions by the public. [The Guardian]

Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum will remove the shrunken heads, known as tsantsas, in its collection from view ahead of its reopening on September 22. Laura Van Broekhoven, director of the museum, said that such displays of human remains “reinforced racist and stereotypical thinking that goes against the museum’s core values.” [The Art Newspaper]

R.I.P.

Designer, restaurateur, and entrepreneur Terence Conran, who founded the Design Museum in London, has died at age 88. [The Washington Post]

Art & Artists

Kyle Chayka writes on the recent artist-designed covers of Vogue and Vanity Fair: “Photos have less novelty than ever. But the original work of art commissioned specially for a magazine issue, a unique image that wouldn’t have existed any other way, is more of a novelty.” [ARTnews]

Betye Saar discussed a new work, titled Legends in Blue and incorporating found objects, with T Magazine. “I wanted to make an altar-like ritualistic work in multiple shades of blue that communicated a mystical and spiritual quality through the use of sacred objects from other cultures,” the artist said of the piece. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]

Some 60 artists, including Sally Mann, Julie Mehretu, Marilyn Minter, and Wangechi Mutu, have contributed works to the Plan Your Vote initiative, which will use the artworks to encourage voter participation in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. [Los Angeles Times]

Archaeologists are raising questions about the true age of the Nebra sky disk, which has long been considered the oldest known depiction of the cosmos. [The New York Times]

Architecture

Here’s a look at how the pandemic could change the public spaces we inhabit in years to come. [The New York Times]

Finally, a piece on artist Okuda San Miguel’s vibrant—and controversial—mural atop a 90-year-old lighthouse in Spain. [The Guardian]