Donald Judd’s Marfa Office Damaged in 12-Hour Blaze

The building that once served as artist Donald Judd’s architecture office in Marfa, Texas, has been significantly damaged in a fire. According to a report by the New York Times, the two-story brick building had been undergoing a renovation, and was on fire for over 12 hours starting last Friday.

The Times reports that “the fire destroyed much of the interior of the building.” No works or objects were harmed, since they had been moved during the renovation effort. Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

Gary Mitschke, chief of the Marfa Volunteer Fire Department, told the Times that the cause of the fire is unknown. “It’s in a sad state,” he said of the building.

The Judd Foundation has said it will repair the structure, whose renovation was set to be completed on July 3. Flavin Judd, Donald’s son and the artistic director of the foundation, told the Times, “It is a setback, not a defeat. While it will take twice as much effort, we will restore it and open it.”

During his lifetime, the artist had housed artworks, furniture, and models in the building. The restoration began in 2018 as part of an effort to care for other structures around Marfa.

Last month, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, which was founded by Judd in the 1980s, announced that it had received a grant to restore various parts of it campus, including the artist’s adobe wall that comprises an exterior courtyard. That project is part of an effort to train local women in the field of restoration.