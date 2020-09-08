Donald Trump’s ‘Art Caper,’ Turmoil at the Southbank Centre, and More: Morning Links from September 8, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

According to a new report, in 2018 Donald Trump visited a U.S. ambassador’s French mansion and walked away with $750,000 in art. That “art caper” reportedly led to a bureaucratic nightmare for his aides. [Bloomberg]

The Pinault Collection in Venice has taken off view a work by Saul Fletcher. The artist is the subject of a police investigation following the murder of curator Rebeccah Blum, who was found dead after the artist committed suicide. [The Times]

Oliver Basciano reports on turmoil at the Southbank Centre in London, which is currently experiencing financial losses and may face a round of redundancies. [The Spectator]

Art & Artists

Pipilotti Rist gets the profile treatment from Calvin Tomkins, who writes that the artist “has the energy and curiosity of an ageless child.” [The New Yorker]

“I loved it!” Peter Schjeldahl writes of an exhibition of 19th-century French drawings at the Clark Art Institute. “It proved to be just my speed as I return to savoring art in person after half a year’s diet of digital gruel.” [The New Yorker]

Artist Abed Al Kadiri has turned the damaged walls of Beirut’s Galerie Tanit into an artwork for his newest exhibition. [The National]

Richard Prince had some words for Kanye West: “I have a favor to ask U. Would U mind not do the prez/thing?” [Twitter]

Money

“A New York startup that allows investors to buy a tiny stake in paintings by world-class artists for just $20 has seen a surge in demand during the pandemic, according to its founder,” Katya Kazakina reports. [Bloomberg]

Locals in Plymouth, England, are currently debating an Anthony Gormley sculpture planned for the British city, with some alleging that the work is too expensive to create. [The Art Newspaper]