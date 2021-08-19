Dresden Green Vault Jewelry Heist Suspect Arrested in Berlin

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2019 theft of antique jewelry worth an estimated €1 billion (around $1.2 billion) from Dresden’s historic Green Vault. A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in the heist was apprehended by police on Thursday morning in Berlin-Treptow.

Each of the six suspects believed to have carried out the theft are in police custody, according to Jürgen Schmidt, Germany’s chief public prosecutor. The charges brought against the man, whose name has not been released due to German privacy laws, include theft and arson. He appeared in court in Dresden on Thursday afternoon.

On November 25, 2019, thieves started a fire near the Green Vault, damaging an electricity box that interrupted the residential palace’s security system. They entered the Green Vault of Dresden’s Royal Palace through a ground-floor window and broke into a glass showcase where the cache of jewelry—which includes items made of rubies, sapphires, and diamonds—was kept. Officials have not yet been able to find the stolen jewels.