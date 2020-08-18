Drive-Thru Museum in the Netherlands, Michael Rakowitz’s Playful Provocations, and More: Morning Links from August 18, 2020

The more conventional version of the Museum Boijmans van Beuningen in Rotterdam.

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

In the Netherlands, the Boijmans Ahoy Drive-Thru Museum welcomes cars and drivers to look at art in a collaboration between the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen and the Rotterdam Ahoy convention center. [Deutsche Welle]

The Guggenheim Museum will enter into a two-year initiative to create policies for reporting discrimination and developing diversity programs, with new policies including “paid internship opportunities for students from underrepresented backgrounds, a partnership with historically Black colleges and universities to promote job openings, and the creation of an industrywide professional network for people of color working at arts organizations.” [The New York Times]

According to the 2020 Online Art Trade Report, online art sales across the art industry generated $4.8 billion in 2019, up just 4 percent from $4.6 billion in 2018. “The report also posits that the pandemic could eventually lead to a roll-up as key platforms expand to offer smaller vendors access to a larger audience.” [Art Market Monitor]

“UK billionaire James Dyson, known for his bagless vacuum cleaners, and his wife Deirdre plan to open an art gallery at their home in South Gloucestershire, which will house major Pop art works by artists such as David Hockney and Peter Blake.” [The Art Newspaper]

Artists

The pointed and provocative political artist Michael Rakowitz got the full New Yorker profile treatment from Raffi Khatchadourian. [The New Yorker]

In 2018, 100 artists made banners to celebrate a century since women won the right to vote in the U.K. To mark the publication of Women Making History: Processions The Banners, a book documenting the project, the Guardian shows some favorites. [The Guardian]

For Yale News, Brita Belli reports on the performance-art work of “MacArthur-winning alumna Okwui Okpokwasili.” [Yale News]

Misc.

Citing the threat to chances to see such things as a three-story elephant and the writhings of naked people painted green and blue, Helen Marriage—the director of an arts production company in England—writes, “We can’t let Covid kill off mass cultural gatherings.” [The Guardian]

Here’s the story of upcoming digital and physical exhibitions celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage at the National History Museum of Los Angeles County. [Los Angeles Times]

“Student Gets a D in Art, Picks Up Report Card in Amazing Homemade GWAR Costume.” [Brooklyn Vegan]