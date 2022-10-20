Ed Ruscha Gets MoMA and LACMA Retrospective, L. S. Lowry Painting Sells for $8.75 M., and More: Morning Links for October 20, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

MUSEUM SHOWS GALORE. The Museum of Modern Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art are staging a full-dress Ed Ruscha retrospective, the Art Newspaper reports. Opening first at MoMA in 2023, the show will include 250 works, including Chocolate Room (1970), a space covered in paper screen-printed with chocolate paste. Christophe Cherix, the show’s lead curator, called the exhibition “a profound re-examination of his work.” A new Edward Hopper show now on view at the Whitney Museum that’s based on a 4,000-piece archive devoted to the artist is the subject of the New York Times‘ latest deep dive. Art historian Gail Levin, who has repeatedly questioned the sources of that archive, cast a suspicious eye once more. Also in the Times, there’s a profile of the artist Paul Chan, whose “Breather” sculptures composed of human-like forms with air blown through them figure prominently feature in a survey named after them at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

INSTITUTIONAL CRITIQUE. Researchers at Yale University conducted a study on the obstacles faced by women artists, and they came up with a surprising finding: “the market is fair, but the institutions are not,” as William Goetzmann, a professor of finance and management studies, put it. The team he worked with relied on data related to thousands of graduates from the Yale School of Art , which has long been considered one of the top programs of its kind. They then compared auction records with how many times a given artist’s name appeared in records on Google Books. Men, they found, received more mentions and greater auction records. There’s good news, however: after 1983, the year Yale’s art school became more equalized in its gender statistics, women had a greater chance of appearing in books and on the market. It’s a possible sign that “some barriers had weakened.”

The Digest

The Catskill Art Space, a newly rebranded nonprofit, will reopen later this month in Livingston Manor, a town with under 1,000 residents. First up are a new James Turrell piece and Sol LeWitt wall drawings. [The New York Times]

An L. S. Lowry painting sold for £7.8 million ($8.75 million) with fees at a Christie’s sale in London. The piece went to the Lowry art center in Salford, England, thanks to a gift from the Law Family charitable foundation, fulfilling local politicians’ goals of keeping the painting in the public domain. [The Guardian]

Angelo Venosa, whose sculptures resemble fantastic beings and futuristic fauna, has died. He was 68. [Nara Roesler/Instagram]

DALL-E 2, a newly updated AI generator from Microsoft, may be refurbished, but it still has one big problem: “AI art, more often than not, looks like Western art,” writes journalist Neel Dhanesha. [Vox]

LACMA has a survey of photographers whose work takes up and subverts the visual language of advertising. These artists, curator Rebecca Morse said, wanted “to get viewers to look at them more critically than you would if you were just flipping through Vogue.” [NPR]

The Kicker

HIS SISTINE CHAPEL. A particularly unusual legal case that involves a back tattoo and the rapper Cardi B is being heard right now in California. Rolling Stone takes us inside the courtroom, where Kevin Michael Brophy Jr., the case’s plaintiff and a “body art aficionado,” said that Cardi B had “ruined” his life. Brophy claimed that it was unfair that, for the cover of her 2016 mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1, she Photoshopped a man giving her oral sex with a tattoo that appears on Brophy’s back. “It felt like my Michelangelo was stolen off the wall and just literally ripped off and robbed and just put wherever these people wanted to put it,” Brophy said. [Rolling Stone]