Early Hoppers Are Copies, Guston News Reverberates, and More: Morning Links from September 29, 2020

A woman looks at Edward Hopper's Nighthawks (definitely not a copy) at Parisí Grand Palais Museum in Paris.

News

A graduate student in London found that some of Edward Hopper’s early paintings are copies of work by other artists. [The New York Times]

Alongside a rare Botticelli, Sotheby’s will offer a painting by Rembrandt in January with an estimate of $20 million to $30 million. [ARTnews]

Apollo magazine showcased 40 African artists under 40. [Apollo]

Ahead of his exhibition at Tate Modern, Bruce Nauman “looks back on studio stunts and liquid lunches with legends.” (Per the headline: “Jasper Johns gave me a few bourbons—and my legs gave way.”) [The Guardian]

Guston

Aindrea Emelife took issue with the recent postponement of a big traveling Philip Guston show. “As a black female writer and curator, I believe in the power of art to enable change. Change feels uncomfortable. It gurgles in your belly, it riles you up. … Postponing this discussion, and the power Guston’s work has to enable it, may avoid some discomfort in the short term, but it’s akin to putting a plaster on a wound.” [The Guardian]

Alex Greenberger talked to a chorus of observers offering differing opinions both for and against the postponement. [ARTnews]

History

Jennifer Schuessler reports on activists calling for “more history” when, in cases like the Civil War, too little is often the norm. “The idea was to move beyond binary debates about problematic monuments—tear down or keep?—and instead emphasize the inaccuracies and omissions of the existing commemorative landscape, including the erasure of Black history.” [The New York Times]

The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia is mounting a retrospective of Elijah Pierce, whose work made with wood and a pocket knife between the 1920s and ’70s “has an eerie resonance to American today.” [The Guardian]

Gentileschi

Rebecca Mead dove deep into the legacy of 17th-century Italian artist Artemisia Gentileschi. “The pioneering painter survived a rape, but scholars are pushing against the idea that her work was defined by it—and celebrating her rich harnessing of motherhood, passion, and ambition.” [The New Yorker]

In case you missed it, ARTnews surveyed some of Gentileschi’s most notable works, including her very intense Judith Beheading Holofernes. [ARTnews]

Misc.

South Philly artist Maria Möller “is turning her block into a get-out-the-vote art exhibit.” [Philadelphia Magazine]

The Centre Pompidou in Paris could close for up to three years—or remain only partially open for seven years—for maintenance work on the 1970s-era building. [The Art Newspaper]