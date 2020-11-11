Uffizi Gallery Director Has Covid, Met Board Gets New Leaders, and More: Morning Links from November 11, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

Uffizi Gallery director Eike Schmidt has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and working from home. [The Art Newspaper]

For the first time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will have not one but two leaders on its board. Hamilton (Tony) E. James and Candace K. Beinecke are set to both serve as chairman. [The New York Times]

Italy’s art police intercepts thousands of stolen artworks each year. Here’s a look inside their extensive vaults. [Atlas Obscura]

The shortlist for this year’s Deutsche Börse Prize, one of the world’s top photography awards, includes Poulomi Basu, Alejandro Cartagena, Cao Fei, and Zineb Sedira. Some are wondering if those nominated count as photographers. [The Guardian]

Art & Artists

Cao Fei’s latest project is an installation about Covid-19 primarily composed of videos shot while in quarantine. It will make its debut this week at the West Bund Art & Design Fair. [South China Morning Post]

Anselm Kiefer will be the first contemporary artist in nearly a century to take on a commission for Paris’s Panthéon. Alongside his work will be a new piece by composer Pascal Dusapin. [Le Figaro]

Some of what looked good in the 2000s and has now faded away, so who from the period deserves a second look? Andrew Russeth considers the legacy of the decade in the present. [Art in America]

A Nick Cave work at Jack Shainman Gallery in Kinderhook, New York, is raising controversy among locals. Some perceive the piece—comprising giant letters that spell out “TRUTH BE TOLD” on the building’s facade—as a sign and are seeking to have it removed. [The New York Times]

Market

A controversial sale of objects from Israel’s Museum of Islamic Art at Sotheby’s has been halted but not canceled. Could there be a potential conflict of interest? [Haaretz]

Eighty works from the collection of Morton and Barbara Mandel are headed to Christie’s for its December 20th century art sales. The works are expected to bring in $15.5 million. [Art Market Monitor]