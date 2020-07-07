Defecting from Pace, Estate of Elizabeth Murray Heads to Gladstone Gallery

The latest addition to the roster of one of New York’s biggest galleries also marks a departure from a mega-enterprise. The estate of Elizabeth Murray will leave Pace Gallery, which has represented the artist for more than two decades, and join the roster of Gladstone Gallery, which has spaces in New York and Brussels.

The move is a major one that will see one of the estate of the most critically acclaimed American painters of the past half-century changing galleries, and it comes as the University at Buffalo Art Galleries in New York is preparing a Murray survey for 2021. Murray’s art will also be showcased alongside Jessi Reaves’s sculptures at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston this fall.

“We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with Elizabeth Murray’s Estate, and are eager to have this opportunity to continue demonstrating her lasting impact on the course of art history,” Barbara Gladstone, the founder of Gladstone Gallery, said in a statement. “Elizabeth’s work has been a major influence to many artists, throughout the art world and also at the gallery, so we are honored to take on this significant responsibility.”

Murray, who died in 2007, was known for her fanciful abstractions that collapsed the boundaries between sculpture and painting. Her most famous works, many of them produced during the ’80s and ’90s, feature curlicues and looping forms that seem to pop out of the canvas. Murray considered them to be feminist subversions of similarly styled works by male Abstract Expressionists and Minimalists, and many such pieces figured in the artist’s 2005 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.