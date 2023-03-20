Elizabeth Peyton to Debut with New Gallery David Zwirner at Art Basel Hong Kong with a Portrait of the Dealer’s Son

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Artist Elizabeth Peyton attends the "Live Forever: Elizabeth Peyton" preview at the New Museum on October 7, 2008, in New York City.

Elizabeth Peyton’s first art fair showing with gallery David Zwirner includes a portrait of Zwirner scion and head of content at the gallery, Lucas Zwirner, according to a promotional email sent by the gallery ahead of Art Basel Hong Kong.

The portrait, a slightly abstract monotype made up of soft blues, aquamarines, violets, and beiges, is titled simply Lucas Zwirner (2022).

For months the 24-hour art world gossip cycle has churned out rumors that Peyton and the young Zwirner were in a romantic relationship (neither Peyton nor Zwirner publicly addressed the rumor). David Zwirner Gallery, however, did appear to confirm a report in Kenny Schachter’s “Frieze LA” dispatch that Peyton had left Gladstone Gallery, where she had shown since 2007, to join its artist roster. (Peyton is now listed on the Zwirner site.) He reminded readers that Peyton’s move was also bad news for London gallery Sadie Coles, which represented the artist across the pond. What is not speculation is that Peyton’s market is on the rise. During the Now sale at Sotheby’s last year, her 2003 painting Nick with His Eyes Shut hammered for more than twice a low estimate of $1 million, to sell for $2.5 million with fees.

In June Zwirner’s London outpost on Grafton Street will open a solo exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Peyton titled Angel, which “will be accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue that will be published by David Zwirner Books in collaboration with the artist,” according to a Zwirner press release.