Elvis Presley’s Mink Coat Sells for More Than $163,000 at Auction

Auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, in Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, recently sold Elvis Presley’s leather and mink coat for more than $163,000 (£128,000) to a US collector. The auction estimate was £10,000 to £15,000.

According to the auction listing, the rock-and-roll icon wore the custom garment the year of his death in 1977; it was given to Mike Alden, the brother of Ginger Alden, Elvis’s fiancée. The 47-inch-long coat was eventually donated to a nationwide raffle and won by a single mother of four in 2006.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told Bloomberg News: “For me it encapsulates the glamour of 1970s Vegas, Elvis in a mink coat.”

The auction listing also features two letters of authenticity from Ginger’s sister Rosemary Alden Starkey and Graceland Authenticated, as well as a press clipping about raffle winner Mary Hill, featuring a photo of her wearing the leather and mink coat.

Other Elvis Presley items sold by Henry Aldridge & Son on August 5 include a pewter cigar box; a Sainte Anne De Beaupre gold, diamond, and ruby medallion and chain; a gold, diamond, and sapphire owl-shaped ring that sold for £14,000; and seat belts from his 1960 MGA sports car.



