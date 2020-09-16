Emily Ratajkowski Reclaims Her Image from Richard Prince, Marlborough Gallery Sued, and More: Morning Links from September 16, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

In a new lawsuit, dealer Max Levai has accused Marlborough Gallery of having led a “scheme to ruin” him and his reputation. He is seeking $10.8 million in damages. [ARTnews]

Officials at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, New York, are defending a controversial decision to deaccession a Jackson Pollock from its collection. “It’s easy to cast stones when you have nothing invested in Syracuse and our community,” one trustee said. [Syracuse.com]

Model Emily Ratajkowski describes the feeling of seeing herself in a Richard Prince “Instagram Painting” and how the work related to a larger quest to reclaim her own image. [The Cut]

Graduate students at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts are boycotting an exhibition of their work at the Philadelphia art school after it instructed faculty and staff not to associate themselves with Black Lives Matter–related statements. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Market

An important Yoshitomo Nara painting from a formative stage in the artist’s career will head to auction at Phillips in Hong Kong this November. [Art Market Monitor]

Although the FIAC art fair was canceled earlier this week, Paris Photo will continue as planned with an in-person edition due to open in November. [Le Figaro]

Art & Artists

A wooden statue of Melania Trump that went viral has been replaced after the original carving was burned in an arson attack. [The Guardian]

Gerhard Richter has stated that he is officially done with large-format painting, and instead, he’ll focus for the remainder of his career on “smaller things.” [Monopol]

Grimes, FKA Twigs, Ellie Goulding, and more are lined up to give virtual talks about art as part of a Google initiative. [Variety]

Masks have become a fixture of daily life during the pandemic. Now, Seattle’s Museum of Museums is devoting an exhibition to 900 of them. [Crosscut]