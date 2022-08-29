Eminem and Snoop Dogg Performed as Their Bored Ape Yacht Club Avatars at the VMAs

Rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed as their Bored Ape Yacht Club avatars at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday. The duo, who performed their VMA-nominated single “From the D 2 the LBC,” appeared in Otherside, Yuga Labs’s upcoming metaverse game, where holders of BAYC NFTs can play as their Ape avatars.

Otherside describes itself as “a gamified, interoperable metaverse currently under development. The game blends mechanics from massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) and web3-enabled virtual worlds.”

“From the D 2 the LBC” was released as a single in late June with an accompanying video. Both the video and the single’s cover art depict Eminem and Snoop Dogg as the BAYC avatars that they own. The video alternates between live action shots of the artists and then footage of the duo as the BAYC avatars. Eminem’s wears a grey hat and gold chains, while Snoops Doggs’ Ape is decked out in leopard print skin, a pink fur jacket, and a Screaming Eagles army helmet.

NFT memorabilia of the VMA performance is being sold by the rappers under the name Ape Editions as the performers take advantage of the IP rights that come with owning Bored Ape NFTs. Available for purchase are bobbleheads, skate decks, prints, and concept art for an original, but as of yet nonexistent, comic titled Dynamic Return of Eminem & Snoop Dogg.

The Screaming Eagles helmet on Snoop Dogg’s BAYC avatar has been the source of some controversy as it was an anti-peace symbol during the days of the Vietnam war, according to We Are the Mighty, a military-focused digital publication.

Below is a video of the performance: