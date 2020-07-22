‘Enough of Trump’ Campaign Enlists Major American Artists to Bring Out the Vote

More than a dozen major American artists—among them Carrie Mae Weems, Shepard Fairey, and Jeffrey Gibson—have contributed new work to “Enough of Trump,” a campaign launched this week in collaboration with the Washington, D.C.–based advocacy group People for the American Way. Organizers will exhibit the artworks in public spaces across the country in the months leading up to the general election in November, with encouragement for viewers to go out and vote.

“We are at a precipice in this country, and we are either going to move forward or we are not,” Weems, a central organizer of the project, told the New York Times. The artworks by her and others are available for download and purchase on the initiative’s website, including limited-edition prints by Richard Serra and Ed Ruscha. The latter’s work, titled EE-NUF!, (2020), features a shredded American flag framed by phrases such as “bye-bye Roe VS. Wade” and “fast track to racism”; each can be purchased for $2,000, with proceeds going toward People for the American Way’s advocacy work.

Other works in the campaign include a piece by LaToya Ruby Frazier depicting a black-and-white photograph of Mon Valley Works, a steel processing plant located in the artist’s hometown of Braddock, Pennsylvania. Beside the image Frazier correlates higher rates of Covid-19 to rollbacks of the Clean Air Act by the Trump administration.

Ben Jealous, the president of People for the American Way, said in a statement, “Our country is in crisis over the racial injustice, economic disaster and public health emergency that have all been amplified and exacerbated by Donald Trump. The campaign captures this moment through art in a way that is both unique and complementary to the activism going on in the streets.”