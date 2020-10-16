Everson Museum Board Chair Defends Controversial Pollock Deaccessioning and More: Morning Links from October 16, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

The Everson Museum of Art board chair has defended the institution’s decision to deaccession a Pollock: “The Everson is resolute in its decision to represent our community and will not miss out on an opportunity to create meaningful change.” [The Art Newspaper]

The alternative space Art in General, a mainstay of the New York scene, will close permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. [ARTnews]

San Francisco’s Covid-19 economic recovery plan includes a $1,000 monthly stipend for 130 selected artists, as well as $265,000 to commission artists to paint murals on boarded-up businesses. [Hyperallergic]

Artemisia Gentileschi, the Old Master painter currently having a revival, will be the subject of a new TV series. [Artnet News]

Art Market

One day after 10 works from its collection sold at Christie’s, the Brooklyn Museum has announced more pieces from its collection that are being deaccessioned. Seven Impressionist, modern, and design works will head to auction at Sotheby’s later this month. [Art Market Monitor]

The Abu Dhabi Art fair has gone digital this year. Here’s what to expect from the first virtual edition. [The National]

Art & Artists

Writer John Jeremiah Sullivan shares his collection of early photographs of Black culture with MoMA. Amassed over 25 years, the collection offers a look into the history of Black music in America. [MoMA Magazine]

Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Viet Thanh Nguyen interviews celebrated graphic novelist Adrian Tomine, whose new collection The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is out now. [The Paris Review]

El Museo del Barrio is celebrating Nuyorican history with the archival exhibition “Taller Boricua: A Political Print Shop in New York,” titled after the seminal artist-run cultural space founded in 1969. [The New York Times]