Recent Excavations in Ancient Greek City Reveal Cult Center

Recent excavations at the Greek city of Helike have revealed more about its cult center, according to a release from Greece’s Ministry of Culture.

Helike, located along the southwest shore of the Gulf of Corinth, was destroyed roughly 2,600 years ago when an earthquake and tsunami hit the region and buried the city.

Previous excavations at the site have yielded an an arched temple dating between 710 and 700 BCE, with a brick altar dating between 760 and 750 BCE. The most recent excavations unearthed the remains of two buildings and religious objects.

The first building, dating to the 8th century BCE, contains pressed soil floors and a wall built in three phases that may have risen as high as 65 feet in the air.

The second, dating to the 7th or 6th century BCE, was constructed on a temple-shaped stone foundation. Light pottery dating to the Archaic era (800–479 BCE), along with clay figurines, a clay wing, and a bronze snake head, were found inside.

Additional artifacts found east of the two buildings confirm that the space was used for religious purposes as early as 850 BCE. These included offerings such as clay and bronze figurines, clay chariot wheels, bronze buckles and pins, iron weapons, and a rare piece of a golden necklace.

The team also found evidence of that goats, sheep, and pigs had been sacrificed there, as well as grape plant remnants.

Archaeologists believe the sanctuary was dedicated to the Poseidon, god of the seas and storms—which is fitting for an area that frequently flooded. Rather than relocating, however, the community chose to continually rebuild.