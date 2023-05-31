Fake-Warhol Dealer Sentenced, Architect Paolo Portoghesi Dies at 92, and More: Morning Links for May 31, 2023

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

IN THE COURTROOM. The Palm Beach, Florida art dealer who was accused of knowingly selling fake works by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, and others, Daniel Elie Bouaziz, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, the Associated Press reports. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $15,000. Bouaziz pleaded guilty to money laundering in February, and prosecutors agreed to drop 16 other charges against him. Law-enforcement officials have said that he offered fake Warhols at prices between $75,000 and $240,000, with one customer giving him a down payment of $200,000. A hearing on restitution is on the calendar for later this summer.

A DOUBLEHEADER IN JAPAN. The sui generis fair Art Collaboration Kyoto announced the 64 galleries that will be in its third edition, running October 28 to 30. Taking place at the Kyoto International Conference Center, ACK pairs Japanese galleries and international colleagues in shared booths. This year’s matchups include Misako & Rosen with 47 Canal and Kotaro Nukaga with Almine Rech, and more. Meanwhile, Art Week Tokyo is returning for its third outing November 2 to 5, and it just released its lineup, which features more than 50 galleries and institutions. The event is again being presented in collaboration with Art Basel, and this year’s affair will include a curated section at the Okura Museum of Art, Ocula reports.

The Digest

The Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi, who was also a noted historian and educator, died yesterday at 92. He was president of the Venice Biennale’s architecture section for more than a decade, and his projects included the Mosque of Rome and the Church of Sacra Famiglia in Salerno, Italy. [Designboom]

The 2023 edition of the Art Gallery of South Australia’s Ramsay Art Prize, which goes to an Australian artist under the age of 40, has been won by Ida Sophia. The award comes with AU$100,000 (about US$66,100). [ArtAsiaPacific]

The great sculptor Reverend Joyce McDonald, who’s making her U.K. debut at London’s Maureen Paley gallery this week at the age of 72, got the profile treatment from Dominic Rushe. “My art has helped heal old wounds and has freed me from the bondage that once oppressed my mind,” she has written. [The Guardian]

More than 50 years ago, a 1963 painting by the Australian Brett Whiteley was loaned to the Dallas Museum of Art—and never retrieved. Efforts to locate its owner were unsuccessful, and so the museum just sold the piece through Heritage Auctions for $575,000. [Financial Review]

Art dealer Joe Nahmad reportedly married model Madison Headrick at a hotel on the Italian island of Sardinia this past weekend, and attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena and Venus Williams. [Page Six]

Locals hope that the reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (née the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) next month, after an extensive expansion, will juice tourism to the area. It’s “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reintroduce Buffalo to the traveling public and to the traveling media,” one official said. [The Buffalo News]

The Kicker

PEER PRESSURE. Painter Jacqueline Humphries is about to open twin shows with the Modern Art gallery in London, and in an interview with the Financial Times, she recalled her time at the vigorously conceptually Whitney Independent Study Program in the 1980s. “A bunch of the fellows got together one day and marched into my studio as a group and told me I had to stop painting,” she said. Her response: “Wow, this is great, I’m doing something right! They took the time to pay attention.” That is how you do it, artist! The rest is history. [FT]