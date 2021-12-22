Felix LA Art Fair Releases Exhibitor List for 2022 Edition

Today the Felix LA Art Fair, planned to take place at Los Angeles’s Roosevelt Hotel from February 17–20, concurrently with Frieze Los Angeles, released its list of 60 exhibitors from around the world—the fair’s first return to a full edition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes both established galleries, such as Kasmin and P.P.O.W., as well as emerging ones. A third of the participants are first-time exhibitors, including Misako and Rosen (Tokyo), One Trick Pony (Los Angeles), and The Ranch (Montauk).

Fair cofounder, collector, and former TV executive, Dean Valentine, told ARTnews of this year’s roster, “We’ve consistently tried to hone our list and shape it to express what we always hoped would be the core of Felix: galleries run by passionate gallerists who have a point of view about the art they show. This year we think is the best incarnation of that ever. There are exciting galleries from around the world showing incredible artists.”

Felix debuted in Los Angeles in 2019, concurrent with the first edition of Frieze Los Angeles. Its second edition, like Frieze’s, took place in February 2020, just before Covid-19 lockdowns, making it one of the last fairs to take place worldwide. Last July, Felix put on a pared-down edition for local Los Angeles galleries. This year brings exhibitors from places like Tokyo, Paris, Dusseldorf, and London, and the question remains whether the omicron variant will throw a wrench into the works for art fairs planned in the first months of 2022. This week, museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced reduced capacity; others, like those in Boston, announced temporary closures. With galleries displaying art in hotel rooms, Felix has in the past seen crowds of collectors in cramped spaces—a challenge during a pandemic. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t nervewracking,” Valentine said. “But my gut is telling me that things are going to go forward.”

Founded in 2019 by Valentine and art dealer brothers Al and Mills Morán, the Felix Art Fair offered a way for exhibiting galleries to participate in a fair without the usual high art fair cost, by running Felix out of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Instead of renting out expensive booths, galleries could rent out hotel rooms and suites at a much lower rate.

The location has other benefits, including that of luring Hollywood stars. Previous iterations of Felix have seen the likes of Brad Pitt admiring work. And galleries have creatively arranged hotel furniture to set off artworks, as when a pair of paintings by Dan Finsel were placed above a bed in the room occupied by dealer Michael Benevento. While the intimacy of these hotel rooms exhibitions will likely have to be managed, guests will presumably be able to more freely socialize around the hotel pool and free standing cabanas.

The full list of participating galleries follows below.

56 Henry, New York

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Baik + Khneysser, Los Angeles

Nicelle Beauchene, New York

Michael Benevento, Los Angeles

THE BREEDER, Athens

Broadway, New York

Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

Canada, New York

C L E A R I N G, New York

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Downs & Ross, New York

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Fitzpatrick Gallery, Paris

Galerie Frank Elbaz, Paris

Gavlak, Los Angeles | Palm Beach

Grice Bench, Los Angeles

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

Harkawik, New York | Los Angeles

Harper’s, New York

KLEMM’S, Berlin

Kadel Willborn, Dusseldorf

Kasmin, New York

LINN LÜHN, Dusseldorf

Tanya Leighton, Berlin

Josh Lilley, London

Lomex, New York

Luce, Turin

Lyles & King, New York

M+B, Los Angeles

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo

Charlie Moffett , New York

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

mother’s tankstation, Dublin | London

Mrs. Gallery, Queens

Nicodim, New York City | Los Angeles | Bucharest

Nonaka-Hill, Los Angeles

One Trick Pony, Los Angeles

Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Peres Projects, Berlin

P·P·O·W, New York

Ramiken, New York

The Ranch, Montauk

Raster, Warsaw

Ratio 3, San Francisco

Residency Art Gallery, Inglewood

Chris Sharp Gallery, Los Angeles

Soft Opening, London

Thomas Solomon Art Advisory, Los Angeles

Tierra Del Sol, Los Angeles

Rachel Uffner, New York

Van Horn Dusseldorf, Dusseldorf

Volume Gallery, New York

Wentrup, Berlin

Kate Werble Gallery, New York

White Columns, New York

Maximillian William, London

ZERO, Milan