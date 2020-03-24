Financial Hardship for Institutions Mounts, Art Dubai Opens Online, and More: Morning Links from March 24, 2020

To receive in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

Finances

Peggy McGlone and Geoff Edgers surveyed the plight of arts institutions being frozen with costs mounting. “Museums nationwide are losing $33 million a day, according to a letter to Congress from leaders of the American Alliance of Museums and its partner umbrella organizations seeking $4 billion in federal aid. Americans for the Arts, a national advocacy group, issued a survey to cultural nonprofit groups, and in less than a week, several thousand responded with real losses topping $5 billion.” [The Washington Post]

A San Francisco COVID-19 Arts Impact Survey found that area institutions have lost a combined $21.4 million in earned income because of the city-ordered shutdown—with figures expected to grow to $42.5 million if the crisis lasts until June 15 and $47.8 million if until September. [The San Francisco Chronicle]

New World

Ben Davis thinks through “how we should reimagine art’s mission in the time of social distancing” and poses the question: “What will make self-confinement bearable?” [Artnet News]

As bigger galleries move their business online, “small to mid-sized galleries that lack the resources to launch their own online viewing rooms are increasingly frustrated by the limitations of existing digital sales platforms, including steeper membership fees and confusing promotional strategies.” [The Art Newspaper]

On the occasion of yesterday’s opening of the virtual version of Art Dubai, Kieron Monks writes, “No one can predict when the public will be able to physically attend cultural events again. But the creative industries are determined to keep the flame alive until then.” [CNN]

Damage

One of the spires of the Gothic-style Zagreb Cathedral was damaged when an earthquake struck Croatia and compounded problems owing to the coronavirus spread. [The Art Newspaper]

The San Francisco Art Institute, an art school with nearly 150 years of history, announced it would have to “cease operations at the close of the 2020 spring semester unless it secured a strategic partnership from a larger institution.” [KQED]

After fire in January threatened the collection of the Museum of Chinese in New York, materials were claimed and are being looked at for possible preservation. “The vast majority of the archives were retrieved from the wreckage, but it is too soon to tell how much can be preserved during the monthslong process.” [The New York Times]

Personalities

A new series of interviews called “Meet the NYC Art Community” begins with Ashley James, associate curator of contemporary art at the Guggenheim Museum. “I feel lucky to work and think within a field that by definition holds infinite possibility,” she says. [Hyperallergic]

Did you know that country-music star Kenny Rogers, who passed away last week at age 81, was also a photographer described by no less than the Professional Photographers of America as “remarkably talented”? It’s true. [The Guardian]