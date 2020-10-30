Fine Arts Paris and Art Cologne Cancel 2020 Editions, Tyler Mitchell Photographed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Vogue, and More: Morning Links from October 30, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

John W. Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan, has been granted permission to display his painting, photographs, and other artwork. [The New York Times]

After 10 years as chair of the MoMA PS1 board, Agnes Gund will step down from her post to become the chair of PS1’s diversity, equity, and inclusion committee. [ARTnews]

As coronavirus cases surge across Europe, museums in France and Germany are again ordered to close their doors until further notice. [ARTnews]

Fine Arts Paris and Art Cologne, both slated to take place in November, have cancelled their 2020 editions amid a second round of lockdown measures. [The Art Newspaper]

Market

This second edition of Art Basel’s online digital fair, “OVR,” saw slower sales on its first days compared to the first edition. [ARTnews]

In Photos

Tyler Mitchell photographed Vogue’s latest cover star, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. [Vogue]

The Met’s Costume Institute has been lauded for its new show, a celebration of the museum’s 150th anniversary. Read a review, and see images of the exhibition’s most sumptuous pieces, here. [The New York Times]

Artists & Art

A spate of exhibitions is telling a different story of Minimalism, one that foregrounds the female artists who worked in, and around, the movement. [Artsy]

At the Forbes Pigment Collection at the Harvard Art Museums, conservators, preservationists, and historian’s have the chance to analyze the precise paint colors used by history’s most famous painters. [NPR]

Three new, post-lockdown exhibitions at the Queens Museum consider the institution’s role in the life of its multiethnic neighborhood. [The New York Times]