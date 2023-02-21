2,000-Year-Old Phallic Object May Be the First Known Ancient Roman Sex Toy, New Study Finds

A 2,000-year-old phallic object, found by archaeologists in a ditch among the farthest northern fringes of the Roman Empire in England, maybe be the only known life-size Roman dildo. It is the first known example of a disembodied wood phallus recovered from the Roman world.

When the object was discovered at the Vindolanda Roman fort in Northumberland in 1992, it was catalogued as a tool used for sewing. A new study, published in the journal Antiquity on Monday, revisits the object with new theories.

The Vindolanda phallus is six-inches long, but was likely larger because archaeological wood is prone to shrinkage and warping. The object is unique because wooden pieces rarely survive. It was found in a ditch with dozens of shoes and dress accessories as well as craft waste products like leather off-cuts and worked antler.

Two- and three-dimensional representations of penises were commonly depicted among the ancient Roman world in mosaics, frescoes, pottery, statues, and pendants worn around the neck. Experts believe that the fascinus was a depiction of the divine phallus used to invoke masculine generative power that provided both good fortune and protection.

After an examination by researchers at Newcastle University and University College Dublin, the team proposed three theories. The first is that it could have been used as a sex toy or dildo. If this is the case, it would be the first of its kind ever unearthed from the Greco-Roman world. Though dildos have been depicted in Greek and Roman art, there have been no previous examples found.

The second theory is that the erect penis-shaped object was used as a pestle to grind food or possibly cosmetic or medicinal ingredients. It’s roughly the size of a standard contemporary pestle and the shape would have imbued the ingredients with perceived magical properties.

The third theory is that it would have slotted into a statue, where it could be touched for good luck and protection from misfortune. However, research indicates that the phallus was not exposed to the outdoors for any length of time, where a statue of this kind might have been centrally located.

Last year, the largest known phallic relief carving was unearthed in Spain. While the team in England hopes the rediscovery will prompt a reconsideration of collection objects among institutions, the piece is currently on display at the Vindolanda Museum.