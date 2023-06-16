Skip to main content
Follow Us
Newsletters
Est. 1902
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA
Subscribe TO ART IN AMERICA

Banksy is Back: Elusive Artist’s First Official Show in 14 Years to Open in Glasgow

Author profile picture
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 15: A general view of GoMA where graffiti artist Banksy has announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years on June 15, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. On display at the exhibition, titled CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour, are some of the original stencils graffiti artist Banksy used to create his most famous works including Mobile Lovers and the Kissing Coppers as well as new versions of the originals. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
GoMA, where Banksy has announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2009, an exhibition of Banksy works authorized by the mysterious maestro of street art will be on view to the public, according to a story published by The Guardian.

The show, titled “Cut & Run”, will not only feature Banksy’s paintings, but many of the stencils used in his practice which have—until now—been held under lock and key in order protect the artist from police. 

“I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage,” Banksy told The Herald. “But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”

Related Articles

A man poses under a stensil of a gull about to swoop down onto a carton of chips, the subject of a graffiti artwork bearing the hallmarks of street artist Banksy on a wall in Lowestoft on the East coast of England on August 8, 2021. - Banksy, Britain's most famous street artist, on August 13 confirmed what many had already suspected -- that he is indeed the author of several works that have recently appeared in British seaside towns. An Instagram video clip just over three minutes long, and titled "A Great British Spraycation", shows the elusive artist taking a summer road trip in a beat-up camper van and with cans of spray paint stashed in a cooler. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the works on view, some of which date back to 1998, will be a comprehensive model of the mechanism Banksy famously used to shred Girl With Balloon (2006) after it sold at Sotheby’s London for $1.4 million in 2018. Just a few years later, in 2021, the work, retitled Love is in the Binsold for $25.3 million, a new record for the artist. The exhibition will also include a replica of his studio and personal effects, such as his actual toilet. 

The exhibition, which opened on June 15, will take place at Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art through August 28.  Banksy told The Herald that he chose the Glasgow space specifically because of the statue of the Duke of Wellington outside of the gallery that for at least forty years has had a traffic cone placed on its head by the city’s residence. 

A label in the gallery shows how much Banksy appreciates the subversive Glaswegian gesture: “Welcome,” it reads. “If nothing else, you’re going to see one masterpiece today – you just walked by it. For anyone who isn’t aware – the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.”

There’s has been no shortage of unauthorized Banksy shows around the world, most of which have relied on replica works and were scant on original Banksys. “While the unauthorized Banksy shows might look like sweepings from my studio floor, “Cut & Run” really is the actual sweepings from my studio floor,” Banksy said.

Newswire

Icon Link Plus Icon

ARTnews is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad