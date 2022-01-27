Skip to main content
Foundation for Contemporary Arts’s $45,000 Grants Go to Eve Fowler, Raven Chacon, and More

Tessa Solomon
A Black woman appears to dance
Marguerite Angelica Monique Hemmings. Performance still from we free solo, at Gibney Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, New York, 2015. Photo by Scott Shaw, courtesy of Gibney.

The New York–based nonprofit Foundation for Contemporary Arts, founded in 1963 by John Cage and Jasper Johns, has named the 20 artists honored with unrestricted grants in 2022. This year, the Grants to Artists and John Cage Awards have increased in value from $40,000 to $45,000, resulting in an unprecedented $900,000 distributed through the two programs.

The visual artists honored this grant cycle are Eve Fowler, who works in photography and text-based media; interdisciplinary artist Matt Savitsky; and Joan Waltemath, an editor-at-large for the Brooklyn Rail whose abstract painting are assembled with an architect’s sensibilities. Autumn Knight, who creates performances and installations, was honored in the Performance Art/Theater category, as was Raven Chacon, who will appear in the 2022 Whitney Biennial.

The annual Grants to Artists program was established in 1993, and recipients are selected by the foundation’s board of directors, which is comprised of artists including Cecily Brown, Jasper Johns, Anne Collier, and Dean Moss.

“Since March of 2020 the Foundation for Contemporary Arts has significantly stepped up its grant-making, providing over $5.6 million in relief grants to individual artists,” Brown, a director of the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, said in a statement. “This year’s growth to our core programs underscores FCA’s commitment to the artist community. We are honored, as artists, to recognize the work and perseverance of these twenty artists with unrestricted $45,000 awards.”

The full list of FCA’s 2022 grantees follows below.

Dance

Anonymous
Leslie Cuyjet
Marguerite Angelica Monique Hemmings
David Thomson

Music/Sound

Raven Chacon
Susie Ibarra
Laura Ortman
Pamela Z

Performance Art/Theater

JJJJJerome Ellis
Autumn Knight
Carlos Martiel
Brontez Purnell

Poetry

Kay Ulanday Barrett
Mónica de la Torre
Cedar Sigo

Visual Arts

Eve Fowler
Matt Savitsky
Joan Waltemath

The John Cage Award

Petr Kotik

