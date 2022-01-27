Foundation for Contemporary Arts’s $45,000 Grants Go to Eve Fowler, Raven Chacon, and More

The New York–based nonprofit Foundation for Contemporary Arts, founded in 1963 by John Cage and Jasper Johns, has named the 20 artists honored with unrestricted grants in 2022. This year, the Grants to Artists and John Cage Awards have increased in value from $40,000 to $45,000, resulting in an unprecedented $900,000 distributed through the two programs.

The visual artists honored this grant cycle are Eve Fowler, who works in photography and text-based media; interdisciplinary artist Matt Savitsky; and Joan Waltemath, an editor-at-large for the Brooklyn Rail whose abstract painting are assembled with an architect’s sensibilities. Autumn Knight, who creates performances and installations, was honored in the Performance Art/Theater category, as was Raven Chacon, who will appear in the 2022 Whitney Biennial.

The annual Grants to Artists program was established in 1993, and recipients are selected by the foundation’s board of directors, which is comprised of artists including Cecily Brown, Jasper Johns, Anne Collier, and Dean Moss.