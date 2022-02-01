Foundation for Contemporary Arts Names Kay Takeda as Executive Director

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts—a New York-based grant-giving organization cofounded by artists Jasper Johns and John Cage in 1963—has named Kay Takeda as its next executive director, beginning March 28. Last week, the esteemed organization announced its latest round of grantees in numerous disciplines, including dance, poetry, and visual arts.

Prior to joining the FCA, Takeda was deputy director of artist programs for the Joan Mitchell Foundation, where she worked on initiatives including national fellowships, resources for legacy planning, and residencies at the foundation’s center in New Orleans. She also previously worked as vice president of grants and services at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. While there, she oversaw initiatives that included a community arts partnership to activate the waterfront along Manhattan’s Lower East Side, a $5 million fund to support the recovery of Lower Manhattan’s arts sector after the terrorist attacks of September 11, and the expansion of Manhattan Arts Grants that provide public funding for projects and programming.

Among Takeda’s charges at FCA, according to a press release, will be to “work to recognize, support, and respond to the changing needs of experimental artists, providing vision, leadership, and management for operations and activities. She also will work closely with the Board of Directors and engage staff to establish priorities, refine areas of programmatic interest, and develop policies and procedures that uphold the Foundation’s commitment to make its programs available and accessible to artists of all backgrounds and ability.”

In a statement, artist and FCA board co-chair Cecily Brown said, “Over the course of her career in arts philanthropy, Kay Takeda has been deeply thoughtful and consistently imaginative in her dedication to supporting artists. Her work is grounded in meaningful engagement with artists—as individuals and as a community—and a steadfast commitment to supporting artists’ evolving needs, qualities that lie at the core of the mission of the Foundation for Contemporary Arts.”

Takeda added, “The challenges of the past two years have reminded us that individuals and organizations working in solidarity can make a difference. The Foundation for Contemporary Arts understands this deeply, as a unique resource created by artists nearly 60 years ago to recognize and assist fellow artists.”