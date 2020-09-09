Art Basel’s Art Market Report, France’s Cultural Bailout, and More: Morning Links from September 9, 2020

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

News

A new global art market report from UBS and Art Basel has arrived, and it reveals that the pandemic has significantly impacted the market over the past six months—though not always in negative ways. [Art Market Monitor]

France’s government will release a $2.4 billion relief package for the cultural sector. Among those set to receive money are the Musée d’Orsay, the Centre Pompidou, and the Louvre, all of them in Paris. [Artnet News]

Why are so many artists interested in opera? With a Marina Abramović production having recently premiered in Germany, a new report probes the medium’s attraction for artists. [The Art Newspaper]

Forrest Fenn, a New Mexico art dealer who stashed away a trove of valuables that was found recently in Wyoming, has died at 90. [Associated Press]

Museums

W. Richard West, the president and CEO of Los Angeles’s Autry Museum of the American West, will retire in 2021. [Los Angeles Times]

The Städel Museum in Frankfurt has postponed a blockbuster Rembrandt exhibition that was originally expected to open this year. It will now open in October 2021. [Monopol]

Gary Stoppelman, who was previously held positions at the Museum of Modern Art and the Art Institute of Chicago, will be the next director of the Dubuque Museum of Art in Iowa. [WVIK]

Art & Artists

How do you collect figurative paintings? Rahel Aima looks into why many have been quick to buy a kind of painting that “can be surprisingly accessible and affordable.” [Artsy]

With his “Quarantine Paintings” now the subject of an online exhibition at Hauser & Wirth, Mark Bradford recaps his months in lockdown. Unlike everyone else, Bradford hasn’t spent much of his time on social media. [The New York Times]