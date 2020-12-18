Berlin’s Humboldt Forum Opens, France Finalizes Return of Colonial Artifacts, and More: Morning Links from December 18, 2020

The facade of the Humbolt Forum in Berlin.

News

A unanimous vote by France’s National Assembly has ensured the restitution of 27 colonial-era artifacts to Benin and Senegal within one year, but “will not create a legal precedent,” according to the French culture minister. [The Art Newspaper]

The Center for an Urban Future reports that New York’s immigrant-serving art organizations and immigrant artists, were hit hardest by the pandemic. [Hyperallergic]

A New York district court judge has dismissed a $17 million lawsuit against Phillips auction house filed by the consignor of a Rudolf Stingel painting. [ARTnews]

With the holidays right around the corner, up to 40 jobs have been cut at Turner Contemporary. [Kent Live]

Market

Christie’s auctioned a private visit to the Louvre, including a candlelit tour with director Jean-Luc Martine, for nearly $100,000. [Hong Kong Tatler]

Wood sculptor and basket maker Dorothy Gill Barnes has died from complications of Covid-19. [The New York Times]

In Remembrance

James Tarmy makes the case that in some ways, the pandemic has upended the art market for the better. [Bloomberg]

Roland Reiss, a widely exhibited painter best known for his dioramas of the 1970s and 1980s, has died on the age of 91. [Artforum]

Art & Institutions

In his latest body of work, New York artist Lucky DeBellevue has imagined famous artists—from Monet to Munch—au naturel. [Interview Magazine]

Humboldt Forum in Berlin, one of the most expensive culture projects in Europe, was inaugurated this week. But you still can’t visit. [The New York Times]

Food insecurity across America is at an all-time high and artists, curators and art galleries are raising funds for those most in need. [The Guardian]