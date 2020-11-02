Ask a Curator: Francesco Bonami on the Guston Postponement, Deaccessioning, and More

Francesco Bonami, whose curatorial credits include the 2003 Venice Biennale and the 2010 Whitney Biennial, has returned for the ninth edition of his column, “Ask a Curator,” in which he addresses deaccessioning controversies, the postponement of a Philip Guston retrospective, and online viewing room fatigue. He can be found on Instagram at @thebonamist. If you have queries for him for a future column, please write to editorial@artnews.com. —The Editors of ARTnews
Announcements about which artists will represent various countries at the forthcoming Venice Biennale are beginning to pour in, even though the art festival is now two years away. What are you most excited about at the upcoming Biennale?
At my age, I am quite jaded, but considering the horrendous situation into which Covid has plunged us all, I will be excited just to be able to be excited. The simple fact that we will have a Biennale will be fantastic, and everything makes me think it will be a great Biennale simply because the curator is Italian and Italians are very good at Venice Biennale. The other curators come and go to Venice, but for an Italian, it is a matter of life and death. It’s an event that will define your whole career and even your whole life. You’re blessed and screwed at the same time.
Various U.S. museums, including the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Brooklyn Museum, have begun deaccessioning major artworks amid pandemic-related strife. If you were in charge of a museum right now, would you sell art at auction? If so, what would you sell first? What are your thoughts on the BMA deaccessioning controversy?
I am fatigued by anything online, from the viewing rooms to Zoom meetings. The viewing rooms, in particular, I believe are a delusional effort to deny that the market is in very bad shape. It’s a denial that art needs to be seen in person, and not only that, it’s also a denial that the art world was a socially based community, where you like it or not. You take away the physicality of the art world, the superficiality of it, the fun of being in the same place being a gallery, a fair, a city, and you take aways 90 percent of the art world’s spirit and soul. But in this forced distancing, I found a bright spot—I spoke more again with a few of my artist friends. These were conversations that would have been erased amid the frenzy of the real art world, the traveling, the openings. We rediscovered a more human and somber atmosphere that had grounded our relationships. I know, it sounds very melancholic and romantic.
T: The New York Times Style Magazine recently collected a list of the 25 best protest-themed artworks. What, to you, makes a good protest artwork? What would you have added to the list that wasn’t already there?
A good protest artwork is one that is not preaching. It puts you on the edge and out of balance, or it simply lets you reflect, to escape banality. People dismiss banality, hence the meaning of the protest. I would have added any works by Sam Durant; Jenny Holzer’s “Truisms”; David Hammons’s Praying to Safety (1997), featuring Buddha statues praying before a safety pin hanging on a string running across the two sculptures; and, yes, Guston’s The Studio (1969), because that painting was a protest against the invisibility of evil. I’d also add Hannah Arendt’s The Banality of Evil, and maybe one of the ads Oliviero Toscani did for United Colors of Benetton in the early 90’s—they were amazing. I think nobody has done something like that since then.