Ask a Curator: Francesco Bonami on the Guston Postponement, Deaccessioning, and More

Announcements about which artists will represent various countries at the forthcoming Venice Biennale are beginning to pour in, even though the art festival is now two years away. What are you most excited about at the upcoming Biennale?

At my age, I am quite jaded, but considering the horrendous situation into which Covid has plunged us all, I will be excited just to be able to be excited. The simple fact that we will have a Biennale will be fantastic, and everything makes me think it will be a great Biennale simply because the curator is Italian and Italians are very good at Venice Biennale. The other curators come and go to Venice, but for an Italian, it is a matter of life and death. It’s an event that will define your whole career and even your whole life. You’re blessed and screwed at the same time.

Last month, four museums made the controversial call to delay a Philip Guston retrospective, fearing that works featuring Ku Klux Klan imagery may be misunderstood by audiences. The debate surrounding the show has continued on, with a Tate senior curator having been suspended for his comments criticizing the museum for delaying the show. What would you have done? Do you think the decision to delay was just?

I have been very vocal about this issue. If I were in the Guston Foundation’s shoes, I would have sued the four museums for defamation. The majority of the public is not made up of scholars, and they will get confused by the cancelation, thinking that Guston was promoting racism and, worse, the KKK. The director of the National Gallery of Art’s statement about how now is not the right time for a white male to talk about race and racism is preposterous. We are talking about work made in the ’70s by an artist who has been dead for 40 years. And regarding the curator punished by the Tate, we are talking about the “dictatorship of fear,” where we see an outstanding institution sliding into censorship. The museum world should feel ashamed by this behavior.