Third of French Galleries Could Close Permanently, Hauser & Wirth Launches Art-Tech Program—and More Art News

Kara Walker's Fons Americanus at Tate Modern's Turbine Hall for the Hyundai Commission.

News

One third of French galleries could close permanently by the end of 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. [The Art Newspaper]

Hauser & Wirth will launch its own art-and-technology initiative called ArtLab, complete with a digital residency for artists. [ARTnews]

Despite the artist’s hopes that it might be preserved, Kara Walker’s Turbine Hall commission at Tate Modern will be destroyed. [The Art Newspaper]

Read an op-ed about Walker’s commission, which writer Rianna Jade Parker called “a gift we shouldn’t accept.” [ARTnews]

Coronavirus’s Impact on the Art World

After shuttering temporarily amid coronavirus, galleries in Austria will reopen next week, with increased safety measures. [The Art Newspaper]

Marina Abramovic’s opera “The 7 Deaths of Maria Callas,” the culmination of a 60-year obsession over the singer, was to debut on April 11. Now, its future is uncertain. [The New York Times]

Art critic Philip Kennicott pens an op-ed about experiencing art during coronavirus, titled “Art is a collective experience. It’s also a deeply private one.” [The Washington Post]

Misc.

Carolina A. Miranda on the “best, most hilarious song of the coronavirus quarantine,” by Colombian satirists known as Las Cardachians. [Los Angeles Times]

The daughter of Rube Goldberg, the cartoonist namesake of complex contraptions to achieve simple tasks, has called for people to build their own devices to drop a bar of soap into someone’s hands in 10–20 steps. [The New York Times]

The Audain Art Museum in Canada “is taking visitors on after hours flashlight tours” during its temporary closure. [Tatler]

Museum Directors

In an ongoing feature called “Who’s the Next You?” Robb Report poses the question to MCA Chicago director Madeleine Grynsztejn. [Robb Report]

Earlier this month, Grynsztejn spoke with ARTnews about her master’s thesis on 19th-century American landscape painting. [ARTnews]