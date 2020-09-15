Frieze London and Frieze Masters Reveal Exhibitors for 2020 Hybrid Exhibition

Frieze London and Frieze Masters will bring together over 250 galleries in the second edition of Frieze Viewing Room, which will run from October 9 to 16, with preview days on October 7 and 8. The exhibitions will offer both online and in-person programming taking place throughout London, including Frieze Sculpture in Regent’s Park.
Gagosian, Marian Goodman Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Kavi Gupta, Karma, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Pilar Corrias Gallery, Victoria Miro, White Cube, Acquavella Galleries, Gallery Continua, and Nahmad Contemporary are among the participants in Frieze London and Frieze Masters. This time around, the Frieze Viewing Room will offer a live chat feature to connect galleries and collectors, social media sharing functionality, and six virtual spaces designed by architect Annabelle Selldorf.
As part of the hybrid presentation, Stephen Friedman Gallery will show a selection of works by sculptor Holly Hendry in both the online viewing room and in a specially designed space at 30 Old Burlington Street in London. Carlos/Ishikawa will present pieces by Marie Angeletti, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Bendt Eyckermans, Issy Wood, Oscar Murillo, and Stuart Middleton in the viewing room and in its East London gallery space, Lisson Gallery will exhibit a solo booth by Laure Prouvost and an in-person showing of the artist’s work, and White Cube will present works by Theaster Gates online and in its gallery.
“Possessions,” a new curated section helmed by Zoé Whitley, director of London’s Chisenhale Gallery, will feature works exploring spirituality by Mike Cloud, Vera Frenkel, Jitish Kallat, Lucia Koch, and other artists. “Focus,” which is dedicated to presentations by galleries 12 years old or younger, will include works by Daiga Grantina and Nicholas Cheveldave, Rosario Zorraquín, Zina Saro-Wiwa, and more artists. And the “Spotlight” section, which will be curated by Laura Hoptman, executive director of the Drawing Center in New York, for the second year in a row, is set to feature works by artists Renate Bertlmann, Ben Enwonwu, Viola Frey, Magali Lara, and Felipe Jesus Consalvos.
The participating galleries in Frieze London and Frieze Masters are listed in full below.
