Amid Fair Postponements, Frieze Rents Two Gallery Spaces in London

While Seoul is rife with talk of an edition of the Frieze art fair possibly launching in the city in fall 2022, the enterprise is taking steps to expand its presence in the United Kingdom, where it hosts the annual exhibitions Frieze London and Frieze Masters. The Art Newspaper reports that Frieze has leased two gallery spaces located on Cork Street in London that it had used for live performance program as part of its presentations in the city in October.

“We can confirm that Frieze is planning to take a lease on 9 and 9a Cork Street, subject to obtaining all relevant permissions, with a view to create a space for ambitious exhibition projects,” a Frieze representative told the Art Newspaper. “Further updates and information will be available in the forthcoming months.”

The spaces Frieze has rented are 2,135 square feet and 4,324 square feet, respectively, and they are part of a complex that has been recently redeveloped by the Pollen Estate. Lisson and Sadie Coles HQ also rent spaces in the complex. The galleries will reportedly have an opening reception on December 15.

Frieze’s rental of these spaces in London comes in a year when countless art fairs around the world have been forced to postpone or cancel their in-person events. As a result of the pandemic, Frieze canceled its New York fair, which was set to take place in May, as well as the 2020 editions of Frieze London and Frieze Masters; in their place appeared sets of online viewing rooms. The art fair also postponed its 2021 edition in Los Angeles by five months.