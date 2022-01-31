Frieze Los Angeles Cancels Public Sculpture Exhibition Due to Covid

Frieze’s forthcoming Los Angeles edition had included plans to exhibit a public sculpture exhibition in Beverly Hills. That exhibition is no more, due to Covid-related shipping delays and labor shortages, the Los Angeles Times reported this past weekend. The fair as a whole, however, is still slated to open in person mid-February.

Works by Chris Burden, Glenn Kaino, Larry Bell, Beatriz Cortez, Pedro Reyes, Woody De Othello, Takis, Spencer Lewis, Ugo Rondinone and others were to be included in Frieze Sculpture staged in a Beverly Hills park. Many of the works were being shipped to L.A., but they are currently stuck at ports and won’t arrive in time for the fair. As people isolate and battle the Omicron wave, it became too difficult to the bring the works to Beverly Hills in time for the fair’s opening.

“We have determined that we do not have sufficient artworks to realize a full-scale public-sculpture installation,” a representative for Frieze told the LA Times.

However, fair managers are currently deciding whether or not to exhibit an abbreviated set of sculptures. “We’re working out what that programming will be with the galleries and artists, we’ll confirm next week,” the rep said.

Frieze Los Angeles is currently scheduled to open to the public on February 17. It isn’t the only fair to be affected by Covid-related issues. Art Basel Hong Kong recently announced that its 2022 edition would be delayed from March to May as Covid cases rose in the city.