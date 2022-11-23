Frieze Los Angeles Names Exhibitors for 2023 Edition at Santa Monica Airport

Frieze has revealed the exhibitor list for its 2023 Los Angeles fair, which is set to run from February 16–19 at the Santa Monica Airport. With more than 120 galleries from 22 countries set to participate, this will be the largest Frieze Los Angeles edition to date.

The fair will take place over multiple sites across the airport, including the Barker Hangar and the outdoor space near the airfield, with the exhibition tent designed again by Kulapat Yantrasast’s Why Architecture.

The fair last year was held in a tent next to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills under the direction of the newly appointed director for Frieze’s two U.S. fairs, Christine Messineo. Messineo told the Los Angeles Times that the Beverly Hilton location was not available for 2023, and the organization chose the airport for its capacity and flexibility.

The returning galleries include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, Marian Goodman, Almine Rech, Sadie Coles HQ, and James Fuentes. The fair once again has a strong emphasis on local participation, with some 30 galleries based in L.A., including veteran participants Blum & Poe, Commonwealth and Council, David Kordansky Gallery, Night Gallery, Regen Projects, and Various Small Fires.

The Focus section of the fair, located in the Barker Hangar, will feature 18 galleries from across the U.S. that were founded 12 years and younger. The Walker Art Center’s Amanda Hunt will curate the Focus area for the second year, this time joined by new associate curator Sonya Tamaddon. Frieze Projects—the section of the fair devoted to curated site-specific installations and large-scale sculptures—will be overseen by the nonprofit Art Production Fund and Jay Ezra Nayssan, founder and director of Del Vaz Projects.

The super-sized edition of Frieze follows a period of intense investment in Los Angeles’ art market, with a host of East Coast galleries set to inaugurate outposts in Southern California in 2023—a groundswell of interest some dealers credit to the fair itself.

“Frieze managed to create a one-week event where the art world stops in L.A. It’s instantly become the most important week in L.A. for us,” François Ghebaly, whose gallery opened in 2009, told ARTnews. “The energy here is spread out, and ranges across many types of spaces and events. To channel all of this energy in one week is difficult.”

Below is the list of galleries participating in Frieze Los Angeles 2023.

303 Gallery, New York

Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York

Antenna Space, Shanghai

Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco

Blum & Poe, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo

Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York, Aspen

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Bortolami, New York

The Box, Los Angeles

Canada, New York, East Hampton

Chapter NY, New York

Château Shatto, Los Angeles

Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles

James Cohan, New York

Sadie Coles HQ, London

Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Mexico City

Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach

Dastan Gallery, Tehran

Massimo De Carlo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, London, Milan

Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, New York

Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York

Donald Ellis Gallery, Vancouver, New York

Emalin, London

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

James Fuentes, New York

Gaga, Mexico City, Los Angeles

Gagosian, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad

Gemini G.E.L., Los Angeles

François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York

Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels, Rome, Los Angeles, Seoul

Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London,

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, Los Angeles

Gordon Robichaux, New York

Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul

Hauser & Wirth, London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles, Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Menorca, Southampton, Monaco

Herald St, London

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa

Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

Gallery Hyundai, New York, Seoul

Instituto de Visión, New York, Bogota

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo

Alison Jacques, London

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

Johyun Gallery, Busan

Casey Kaplan, New York

Karma, New York, Los Angeles

kaufmann repetto, Milan, New York

Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

König Galerie, Berlin, Seoul

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan

L.A. Louver, Los Angeles

Layr, Vienna

Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, London

Galerie Lelong & Co., New York, Paris

David Lewis, New York

Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Shanghai

Luhring Augustine, New York

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Galerie Max Mayer, Düsseldorf

Mazzoleni, London, Turin

Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York

Victoria Miro, London, Venice

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, Brussels

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

Taro Nasu, Tokyo

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Ortuzar Projects, New York

Overduin & Co., Los Angeles

Pace Gallery, New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Geneva, Seoul, Palm Beach, East Hampton

Maureen Paley, London

Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles

Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai

The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs

Project Native Informant, London

Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City

Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai

Regen Projects, Los Angeles

Roberts Projects, Los Angeles

Robilant+Voena, New York, Paris, Milan, London

Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul

Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York

Richard Saltoun Gallery, Rome, London

Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles

Jack Shainman Gallery, New York

Jessica Silverman, San Francisco

Sperone Westwater, New York

Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York

Standard, Oslo

Craig F. Starr Gallery, New York

Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos, London

Tornabuoni, Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Crans Montana

Various Small Fires (VSF), Seoul, Dallas, Los Angeles

Nicola Vassell, New York

Venus Over Manhattan, New York

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Welancora Gallery, New York

White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach

David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Focus Section

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Baert, Los Angeles

Chris Sharp, Los Angeles

Dreamsong, Minneapolis

Hannah Traore, New York

Kristina Kite, Los Angeles

Make Room, Los Angeles

Nonaka Hill, Los Angeles

Ochi Projects, Los Angeles

Of the Cloth, New York

Parker Gallery, Los Angeles

Patron, Chicago

Paul Soto/Park View, Los Angeles, Brussels

regularnormal, New York

Sebastian Gladstone, Los Angeles

Sow & Tailor, Los Angeles

Stars, Los Angeles