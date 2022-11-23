Frieze Los Angeles Names Exhibitors for 2023 Edition at Santa Monica Airport

Frieze has revealed the exhibitor list for its 2023 Los Angeles fair, which is set to run from February 16–19 at the Santa Monica Airport. With more than 120 galleries from 22 countries set to participate, this will be the largest Frieze Los Angeles edition to date.
The fair will take place over multiple sites across the airport, including the Barker Hangar and the outdoor space near the airfield, with the exhibition tent designed again by Kulapat Yantrasast’s Why Architecture.
The fair last year was held in a tent next to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills under the direction of the newly appointed director for Frieze’s two U.S. fairs, Christine Messineo. Messineo told the Los Angeles Times that the Beverly Hilton location was not available for 2023, and the organization chose the airport for its capacity and flexibility.
The returning galleries include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, Marian Goodman, Almine Rech, Sadie Coles HQ, and James Fuentes. The fair once again has a strong emphasis on local participation, with some 30 galleries based in L.A., including veteran participants Blum & Poe, Commonwealth and Council, David Kordansky Gallery, Night Gallery, Regen Projects, and Various Small Fires.
The Focus section of the fair, located in the Barker Hangar, will feature 18 galleries from across the U.S. that were founded 12 years and younger. The Walker Art Center’s Amanda Hunt will curate the Focus area for the second year, this time joined by new associate curator Sonya Tamaddon. Frieze Projects—the section of the fair devoted to curated site-specific installations and large-scale sculptures—will be overseen by the nonprofit Art Production Fund and Jay Ezra Nayssan, founder and director of Del Vaz Projects.
The super-sized edition of Frieze follows a period of intense investment in Los Angeles’ art market, with a host of East Coast galleries set to inaugurate outposts in Southern California in 2023—a groundswell of interest some dealers credit to the fair itself.
“Frieze managed to create a one-week event where the art world stops in L.A. It’s instantly become the most important week in L.A. for us,” François Ghebaly, whose gallery opened in 2009, told ARTnews. “The energy here is spread out, and ranges across many types of spaces and events. To channel all of this energy in one week is difficult.”
Below is the list of galleries participating in Frieze Los Angeles 2023.
303 Gallery, New York
Miguel Abreu Gallery, New York
Antenna Space, Shanghai
Berggruen Gallery, San Francisco
Blum & Poe, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York, Aspen
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Bortolami, New York
The Box, Los Angeles
Canada, New York, East Hampton
Chapter NY, New York
Château Shatto, Los Angeles
Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
James Cohan, New York
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Mexico City
Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach
Dastan Gallery, Tehran
Massimo De Carlo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris, London, Milan
Jeffrey Deitch, Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Edlin Gallery, New York
Donald Ellis Gallery, Vancouver, New York
Emalin, London
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
James Fuentes, New York
Gaga, Mexico City, Los Angeles
Gagosian, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad
Gemini G.E.L., Los Angeles
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels, Rome, Los Angeles, Seoul
Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, London,
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, Los Angeles
Gordon Robichaux, New York
Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul
Hauser & Wirth, London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles, Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Menorca, Southampton, Monaco
Herald St, London
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
Hannah Hoffman, Los Angeles
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Gallery Hyundai, New York, Seoul
Instituto de Visión, New York, Bogota
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo
Alison Jacques, London
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco
Johyun Gallery, Busan
Casey Kaplan, New York
Karma, New York, Los Angeles
kaufmann repetto, Milan, New York
Sean Kelly, New York, Los Angeles
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
König Galerie, Berlin, Seoul
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan
L.A. Louver, Los Angeles
Layr, Vienna
Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, London
Galerie Lelong & Co., New York, Paris
David Lewis, New York
Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Shanghai
Luhring Augustine, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Galerie Max Mayer, Düsseldorf
Mazzoleni, London, Turin
Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
Victoria Miro, London, Venice
Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, Brussels
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Ortuzar Projects, New York
Overduin & Co., Los Angeles
Pace Gallery, New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, Geneva, Seoul, Palm Beach, East Hampton
Maureen Paley, London
Parrasch Heijnen, Los Angeles
Perrotin, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai
The Pit, Los Angeles, Palm Springs
Project Native Informant, London
Proyectos Monclova, Mexico City
Almine Rech, New York, Paris, Brussels, London, Shanghai
Regen Projects, Los Angeles
Roberts Projects, Los Angeles
Robilant+Voena, New York, Paris, Milan, London
Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, New York
Richard Saltoun Gallery, Rome, London
Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
Jessica Silverman, San Francisco
Sperone Westwater, New York
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York
Standard, Oslo
Craig F. Starr Gallery, New York
Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos, London
Tornabuoni, Florence, Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Paris, Crans Montana
Various Small Fires (VSF), Seoul, Dallas, Los Angeles
Nicola Vassell, New York
Venus Over Manhattan, New York
Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Welancora Gallery, New York
White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach
David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Focus Section
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles
Baert, Los Angeles
Chris Sharp, Los Angeles
Dreamsong, Minneapolis
Hannah Traore, New York
Kristina Kite, Los Angeles
Make Room, Los Angeles
Nonaka Hill, Los Angeles
Ochi Projects, Los Angeles
Of the Cloth, New York
Parker Gallery, Los Angeles
Patron, Chicago
Paul Soto/Park View, Los Angeles, Brussels
regularnormal, New York
Sebastian Gladstone, Los Angeles
Sow & Tailor, Los Angeles
Stars, Los Angeles