Frieze Los Angeles Relocates, Mayan Statue Discovered in Mexico, and More: Morning Links for June 2, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

CLEARED FOR LANDING. Those attending the 2023 edition of Frieze Los Angeles will need to head to the Santa Monica Airport, the Los Angeles Times reports. The fair giant plans to construct a tent there for its February run that will be designed by Why Architecture’s Kulapat Yantrasast with Mark Thomann , who also handled the tent for its stand this year in Beverly Hills. “We were so pleased with the Beverly Hilton, but the owners of the space will be breaking ground for a development that’s been planned for a number of years, so we can’t stay there,” the fair’s director, Christine Messineo, told the paper. In other airport-and-art-related news, the new Delta Air Lines terminal opening on Saturday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport features work commissioned by Delta, with the Queens Museum, from Virginia Overton, Rashid Johnson, Fred Wilson, and more. Reporter Hilarie M. Sheets took a look inside for the New York Times.

BUCKLE UP! It is a banner day for artist profiles. Shahzia Sikander was covered by Naib Mian for the New Yorker. Daniel Boyd is in the Guardian via the writing of Steve Dow. And Shuvinai Ashoona, who is having a moment at the Venice Biennale, is in a New York Times story by Patricia Leigh Brown set in Kinngait, Nunavut, Canada. Grab a hot cup of coffee (or a cocktail, depending on your local time), and enjoy.

The Digest

Archaeologists in Palenque in southwestern Mexico have unearthed a statue of a Mayan maize god that is believed to date back some 1,300 years. [AFP/France24]

David Kordansky Gallery, of Los Angeles and New York, now represents Odili Donald Odita, the painter “known for his dynamic abstractions that pulse with energy,” Maximilíano Durón writes. The Philadelphia–based artist will continue to be repped by Jack Shainman Gallery. [ARTnews]

The Brooklyn architecture firm SO-IL has been tapped to build a new home for the formidable Williams College Museum of Art in Williamstown, Massachusetts. The new structure is slated to be finished in 2026 or 2027. Its design will be completed next year. [The Art Newspaper]

Efforts to create a statue for telegraphy pioneer Guglielmo Marconi in Cardiff, Wales, are being reviewed, and may be canceled, after the inventor’s support for Benito Mussolini was raised. The proposed piece would commemorate Marconi sending a radio signal across the sea, from Wales, in 1897. [BBC News]

Elsa Åkesson and Rachel Esham have been named the winners of the $50,000 Gavel Prize, which is given annually to entrepreneurs who are current or former students of the Sotheby’s Institute of Art. Åkesson makes art packaging under the brand Spongy Bags, and Esham runs the SideArt sales platform. [Financial Times]

A building that Marcel Breuer designed to be the headquarters for the Armstrong Rubber Company in New Haven, Connecticut, has just reopened as a Hilton Hotel. Fans of artist Tom Burr may recall that he used the structure as an exhibition site in 2017 via Bortolami gallery’s “Artist/City” program. [Architectural Digest]

The Kicker

THE SCOREBOARD. Artist Tracey Emin, who is one of the most quotable people on planet, gave a characteristically candid interview (death, menopause, etc.) with Artnet News on the occasion of her current show at Jupiter Artland in Wilkieston, Scotland. She senses critical taste coming around in her favor. “As an artist, it’s been really difficult for me,” Emin told the outlet. “I think a lot of people misjudged me, got me wrong. But I think I feel slowly things are changing for me. People are starting to realize that I wasn’t a screaming banshee. I actually was making some really good points.” [Artnet News]