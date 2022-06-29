Frieze Taps 110 Galleries, Including International Megas, for First Seoul Fair

Frieze has revealed the exhibitor list for its first Seoul fair, which is set to run from September 2–5. With 110 galleries participating, the Seoul fair is set to be bigger than both Frieze’s New York and Los Angeles editions.
Among the galleries that are participating are some of the biggest ones in the world, including David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace.
There is a solid showing of local galleries taking part in the fair, with enterprises like Hyundai, Kukje, and Baton on the line-up. And there are newcomers to Seoul who will also take their wares to Frieze, like Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, and Esther Schipper. But for the most part, the exhibitor list is filled with people who do not maintain a permanent space in the South Korean capital.
Frieze’s arrival in Seoul has coincided with an influx of foreign galleries into the city and a period of growth for its art market. Some have suggested that Frieze’s launch in Seoul will help make the city an international art capital on the level of Hong Kong.
KIAF, Seoul’s other major art fair, will happen at the same time as Frieze this year. (It had previously taken place during October.) Prior editions of KIAF have been bigger than Frieze Seoul’s first fair will be, though they lacked many of the international exhibitors that Frieze has succeeded in nabbing.
As part of this edition of Frieze, there will be a dedicated section for solo presentations by Asia-based galleries opened within the past 12 years. Horizon Art Foundation director Christopher Y. Lew and curator Hyejung Jang will organize that section.
“It has been truly exciting to work with all our participating galleries on our first fair in Asia,” Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul, said in a statement. “There is a powerful sense of anticipation that gives every indication of the strong appetite for Frieze Seoul, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate the creative life of the city this September.”
Below is the exhibitor list of Frieze Seoul.
Main Sector
Anomaly, Tokyo
Arario Gallery, Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
Bank, Shanghai
Gallery Baton, Seoul
Blum & Poe, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Bortolami, New York
Canada, New York
carlier | gebauer, Berlin, Madrid
Carlos/Ishikawa, London
Château Shatto, Los Angeles
Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles
Sadie Coles HQ, London
Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles
Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach
Pilar Corrias, London
Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris
Thomas Dane Gallery, London, Naples
Massimo De Carlo, Milan, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Beijing
Don Gallery, Shanghai
The Drawing Room, Manila
Dvir Gallery, Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris
Empty Gallery, Hong Kong
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London
Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad
François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York
Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels, Rome, Los Angeles, Seoul
Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, London
Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown
Jason Haam, Seoul
Hauser & Wirth, London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles, Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Menorca, Southampton, Monaco
Herald St, London
Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa
High Art, Paris, Arles
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo
Johyun Gallery, Busan
Karma, New York, Los Angeles
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
König Galerie, Berlin, London, Seoul, Vienna
David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York
Tomio Koyama Gallery, Tokyo
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York
Maho Kubota Gallery, Tokyo
Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan
kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York
Leeahn Gallery, Seoul, Daegu
Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London
Galerie Lelong & Co., Paris, New York
LGDR, New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London
Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Shanghai, Beijing
Luhring Augustine, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York
kamel mennour, Paris
Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel
Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, Brussels
Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York
The Modern Institute, Glasgow
mother’s tankstation, Dublin, London
Taro Nasu, Tokyo
Nature Morte, New Delhi
neugerriemschneider, Berlin
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
Take Ninagawa, Tokyo
One And J. Gallery, Seoul
Pace Gallery, Seoul, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, London, Geneva
Perrotin, Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai
Petzel Gallery, New York
PKM Gallery, Seoul
Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, New York, Vienna
Almine Rech, Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai
Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul
Esther Schipper, Berlin, Paris, Seoul
Silverlens Galleries, Manila, New York
Sprüth Magers, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich, Milan
STPI, Singapore
Timothy Taylor, London, New York
TKG+, Taipei
Travesía Cuatro, Madrid, Guadalajara, Mexico City
Two Palms, New York
Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi
Various Small Fires (VSF), Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul
Michael Werner, New York, London, East Hampton
White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Romainville
David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Frieze Masters
David Aaron, London
Acquavella Galleries, New York, Palm Beach
Cardi Gallery, Milan, London
Castelli Gallery, New York
Galleria Continua, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris
Daniel Crouch Rare Books, London, New York
Les Enluminures, New York, Paris, Chicago
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books, Basel, Stalden
Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul
Gallery Hyundai, Seoul, New York
Annely Juda Fine Art, London
Mazzoleni, London, Turin
Richard Nagy, London
Robilant+Voena, London, Milan, Paris, New York
Skarstedt, New York, London, Paris
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Tokyo, Beijing
Tornabuoni Art, Florence, Milan, Paris
Axel Vervoordt, Wijnegem, Hong Kong
Focus Asia
Dastan Gallery, Tehran; Ali Beheshti
Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai; Rana Begum
Kiang Malingue, Hong Kong, Shanghai; Tao Hui
P21, Seoul; Sungsil Ryu
Parcel, Tokyo; Osamu Mori
ROH, Jakarta; Bagus Pandega, Kei Imazu
Sokyo Gallery, Kyoto, Tokyo, Lisbon; Kimiyo Mishima
Tabula Rasa Gallery, Beijing, London; Laetitia Yhap
Whistle, Seoul; Hejum Bä
Yeo Workshop, Singapore; Fyerool Darma