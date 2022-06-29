Frieze Taps 110 Galleries, Including International Megas, for First Seoul Fair

Frieze has revealed the exhibitor list for its first Seoul fair, which is set to run from September 2–5. With 110 galleries participating, the Seoul fair is set to be bigger than both Frieze’s New York and Los Angeles editions.

Among the galleries that are participating are some of the biggest ones in the world, including David Zwirner, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace.

There is a solid showing of local galleries taking part in the fair, with enterprises like Hyundai, Kukje, and Baton on the line-up. And there are newcomers to Seoul who will also take their wares to Frieze, like Gladstone, Thaddaeus Ropac, and Esther Schipper. But for the most part, the exhibitor list is filled with people who do not maintain a permanent space in the South Korean capital.

Frieze’s arrival in Seoul has coincided with an influx of foreign galleries into the city and a period of growth for its art market. Some have suggested that Frieze’s launch in Seoul will help make the city an international art capital on the level of Hong Kong.

KIAF, Seoul’s other major art fair, will happen at the same time as Frieze this year. (It had previously taken place during October.) Prior editions of KIAF have been bigger than Frieze Seoul’s first fair will be, though they lacked many of the international exhibitors that Frieze has succeeded in nabbing.

As part of this edition of Frieze, there will be a dedicated section for solo presentations by Asia-based galleries opened within the past 12 years. Horizon Art Foundation director Christopher Y. Lew and curator Hyejung Jang will organize that section.

“It has been truly exciting to work with all our participating galleries on our first fair in Asia,” Patrick Lee, director of Frieze Seoul, said in a statement. “There is a powerful sense of anticipation that gives every indication of the strong appetite for Frieze Seoul, and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate the creative life of the city this September.”

Below is the exhibitor list of Frieze Seoul.

Main Sector

Anomaly, Tokyo

Arario Gallery, Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan

Bank, Shanghai

Gallery Baton, Seoul

Blum & Poe, Los Angeles, New York, Tokyo

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Bortolami, New York

Canada, New York

carlier | gebauer, Berlin, Madrid

Carlos/Ishikawa, London

Château Shatto, Los Angeles

Clearing, Brussels, New York, Los Angeles

Sadie Coles HQ, London

Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles

Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, Palm Beach

Pilar Corrias, London

Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris

Thomas Dane Gallery, London, Naples

Massimo De Carlo, Milan, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Beijing

Don Gallery, Shanghai

The Drawing Room, Manila

Dvir Gallery, Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris

Empty Gallery, Hong Kong

Stephen Friedman Gallery, London

Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Geneva, Basel, Rome, Athens, Hong Kong, Gstaad

François Ghebaly, Los Angeles, New York

Gladstone Gallery, New York, Brussels, Rome, Los Angeles, Seoul

Marian Goodman Gallery, New York, Paris, London

Alexander Gray Associates, New York, Germantown

Jason Haam, Seoul

Hauser & Wirth, London, New York, Somerset, Los Angeles, Zurich, Gstaad, Hong Kong, St. Moritz, Menorca, Southampton, Monaco

Herald St, London

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London, Marfa

High Art, Paris, Arles

Xavier Hufkens, Brussels

Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris

Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo

Johyun Gallery, Busan

Karma, New York, Los Angeles

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

König Galerie, Berlin, London, Seoul, Vienna

David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles, New York

Tomio Koyama Gallery, Tokyo

Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

Maho Kubota Gallery, Tokyo

Kukje Gallery, Seoul, Busan

kurimanzutto, Mexico City, New York

Leeahn Gallery, Seoul, Daegu

Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, London

Galerie Lelong & Co., Paris, New York

LGDR, New York, Hong Kong, Paris, London

Lisson Gallery, London, New York, Shanghai, Beijing

Luhring Augustine, New York

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo, Brussels, New York

kamel mennour, Paris

Meyer Riegger, Berlin, Karlsruhe, Basel

Misako & Rosen, Tokyo, Brussels

Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York

The Modern Institute, Glasgow

mother’s tankstation, Dublin, London

Taro Nasu, Tokyo

Nature Morte, New Delhi

neugerriemschneider, Berlin

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

Take Ninagawa, Tokyo

One And J. Gallery, Seoul

Pace Gallery, Seoul, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, East Hampton, Palm Beach, London, Geneva

Perrotin, Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Dubai

Petzel Gallery, New York

PKM Gallery, Seoul

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich, New York, Vienna

Almine Rech, Paris, Brussels, London, New York, Shanghai

Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, Salzburg, Seoul

Esther Schipper, Berlin, Paris, Seoul

Silverlens Galleries, Manila, New York

Sprüth Magers, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York

Galerie Gregor Staiger, Zurich, Milan

STPI, Singapore

Timothy Taylor, London, New York

TKG+, Taipei

Travesía Cuatro, Madrid, Guadalajara, Mexico City

Two Palms, New York

Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi

Various Small Fires (VSF), Los Angeles, Dallas, Seoul

Michael Werner, New York, London, East Hampton

White Cube, London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, West Palm Beach

Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Romainville

David Zwirner, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Frieze Masters

David Aaron, London

Acquavella Galleries, New York, Palm Beach

Cardi Gallery, Milan, London

Castelli Gallery, New York

Galleria Continua, San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris

Daniel Crouch Rare Books, London, New York

Les Enluminures, New York, Paris, Chicago

Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books, Basel, Stalden

Hakgojae Gallery, Seoul

Gallery Hyundai, Seoul, New York

Annely Juda Fine Art, London

Mazzoleni, London, Turin

Richard Nagy, London

Robilant+Voena, London, Milan, Paris, New York

Skarstedt, New York, London, Paris

Tokyo Gallery + BTAP, Tokyo, Beijing

Tornabuoni Art, Florence, Milan, Paris

Axel Vervoordt, Wijnegem, Hong Kong

Focus Asia

Dastan Gallery, Tehran; Ali Beheshti

Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai; Rana Begum

Kiang Malingue, Hong Kong, Shanghai; Tao Hui

P21, Seoul; Sungsil Ryu

Parcel, Tokyo; Osamu Mori

ROH, Jakarta; Bagus Pandega, Kei Imazu

Sokyo Gallery, Kyoto, Tokyo, Lisbon; Kimiyo Mishima

Tabula Rasa Gallery, Beijing, London; Laetitia Yhap

Whistle, Seoul; Hejum Bä

Yeo Workshop, Singapore; Fyerool Darma